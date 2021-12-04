La Casa de Papel 5: Fan theory was right! Know everything that happens at the end of the series

[Alerta Spoilers!]. The time for the last “Bella Ciao” ​​has arrived… This Friday, Netlix released the final part of the fifth season of “La Casa de Papel”. After much tension, the grandiose robbery of the Bank of Spain came to an end. Despite several twists, the plot ended with a happy ending. And the fan theory was absolutely right, see?!

The new wave of episodes showed criminals in despair during the robbery, trying to protect themselves from the Spanish army inside the bank. In addition, the series brought flashbacks of the character Berlin (Pedro Alonso). His stories and the planning of the Bank of Spain robbery were recalled on this trip to the past, from times before the character’s death.

The narrative also exposed the end of the marriage between Berlin and Tatiana (Diana Gómez). Confirming the fans’ theory, after distrusting his wife, the assailant followed the woman and discovered that she was dating his son, Rafael (Patrick Created). Berlin swallowed his anger and decided to confront the couple, attacking the artist and criticizing their romance. Finally, the criminal had a tantrum at the bar, destroyed glasses and glasses, and was arrested.

After he leaves prison, spectators watch Berlin’s reunion with Professor (Álvaro Morte). In this new beginning, far from Tatiana, he and his brother begin to plan the robbery of the Mint of Spain. With that, the story shows the preview of the crime that the public already followed in the first season of the production.

No shocking deaths, gold mining and intercepted plans

Fans of “La Casa de Papel” have already had to deal with the loss of major figures in the plot – such as Nairobi (Alba Flores), Berlin, Moscow (Paco Tous), Oslo (Roberto García Ruiz) and, more recently, the first part of the fifth season, the dear Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). This time, the production had a less traumatic ending, with no unexpected murders.

The characters also managed to extract the gold from the Bank of Spain, after much trouble. Spain’s national reserve was removed from the vault and the gold bars were turned into small balls while still on the spot. This made it possible for a large amount of the metal to be transported through Madrid’s pipe system. In the pipes, the gold was cast again into bars. However, they were intercepted by Tatiana and Rafael – who made their return ready to attack.

Police cars arrived at the rainwater system and took the gang by surprise. Professor decided not to face the agents, despite their outnumbering the police. Thus, the leader of the criminals was surrendered, along with Marseille (Luka Peros), Benjamín (Ramón Agirre) and Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). However, in just fifteen minutes, they realized that the authorities’ approach seemed strange.

The group managed to escape the van, but had an unpleasant surprise: their 90 tons of gold had been stolen. All this because of Tatiana’s action. Having lived with Berlin for a long time, the character’s ex-wife already knew all the details of his ambitious plan to rob the bank. In this situation, she teamed up with Rafael and hired another team to stop the Professor’s gang.

Master’s trick at the end of the round

Initially, Professor planned to steal Spain’s national reserve to drive the country and all of Europe into a major financial crisis. That would be his card up his sleeve to get his gang’s release. However, the theft of the 90 tons of gold they had mined caused the group’s boss to recalculate the route. So, he decided to go into the Bank of Spain and try to negotiate – or stall – with Tamayo (Fernando Cayo). Benjamin and former inspector Alicia searched for the national reserve while this was happening.

But behold, Professor devised a new and daring strategy. He was inspired by a robbery from Berlin in Denmark, and used brass to imitate the gold bars. That way, he could avoid the country’s collapse, escape the crime scene and still keep all the money. Despite being reluctant, Tamayo accepted the gang leader’s propositions. As a result, the Spanish national reserve took the fake gold ingots, and all the criminals left the bank quietly.

New Identities and Success in the Plan

Professor told Alicia to deliver a message to Rafael before entering the Bank. She fulfilled the request and then relayed the message to the boy. As a result, the Berlin son accepted his uncle’s request and honored his father’s wish, leaving the gold to the gang. The decision even avoided an exchange of fire.

In the end, all the gang members were presumed dead. Denver (Jaime Lorente), who had already left the Bank of Spain, was the only one not to have his death decreed. But Professor came up with a safe plan for him – to enter the witness protection program, in Cincinatti’s care. After all they had been through, the group finally celebrated their victory on a plane, already in possession of their new passports. On the ground, Benjamín took the 90 tons of gold to Portugal.

And so, bella, bye, bye, bye… “La Casa de Papel” is gone, but it’s already made history while it lasted!