La Casa de Papel: final episodes come to streaming; recap ‘el atraco’

After four years, the series La Casa de Papel comes to an end, with five new episodes available on Netflix

The final part of the last season of the phenomenon “La Casa de Papel” is already with us. After four years, we are finally going to find out whether or not the Professor’s assault plan on the Central Bank of Spain will end with a hopeful end for the ‘attractors’.

To immerse yourself in the episodes without having to keep giving pause in the scenes in order to remember the plot, let’s recap everything that happened in the first part of this season. But we have a warning: the following topics have spoilers!

New member?

During the final five episodes we follow a pregnant inspector Sierra about to give birth to her baby…until it finally happens. In a harrowing scene, after Sierra finds the Professor’s hideout, he must assist her through labor.

The baby changes the entire plan of the policewoman, who even chooses the child’s name with the help of the rest of the assailants, in a phone call between them and the Professor. in one of the teasers finals released, the inspector appears out of hiding.

It remains for us to know whether or not she released the team to finish the assault or if she had her final clash with the Professor.

Team casualties

In contrast, in the final scenes the audience was tense with the probability of death of two characters. The first, Helsinki. The attacker was seriously injured during an explosion inside the Bank of Spain, and had his leg trapped amidst the rubble.

The rest of the pack even managed to get him out of the place, but his life was clearly at risk from his injuries. Tokyo, on the other hand, had his death practically confirmed in Netflix’s publications.

In a direct confrontation with Sagasta’s army, the bandit detonated grenades attached to his body to kill Gandia and the soldiers. The act of bravery left many fans with tears in their eyes, including her teammates, who only escaped with their lives on account of her.

There are rumors that the character escaped its tragic end. Other theories claim that the negotiation between the assailants and the local police force will be even more difficult than was expected before the character’s death. The answer? Only on streaming.

Relationships doomed to failure

The second cutest couple in the series – second only to Tokyo and Rio – Denver and Stockholm went through a difficult time of breakups during the season.

All the stress generated by the affair has made their relationship difficult, and now Denver is getting closer and closer to Manila, which can wreak permanent havoc on the relationship, especially after she declared herself to him during the attack by Gandia’s army.

arturite arturite

Definitely the most annoying character in the entire series, Arturo – affectionately, but not quite, dubbed by the hitters “Arturito” – was seriously injured by a revolver bullet during the first part of the season.

Stockholm, who was once the man’s lover in the production’s opening season, saves his life, and the smugglers send him back to the Spanish government’s rescue. Did the character survive to tell the story?

the final attraction

To commemorate the release of the final five episodes of the plot, Netflix released promotional posters of all of Spain’s best-loved lures. In the caption of each publication, a phrase referring to the character was inserted, to recall their history.

Check it out below:

“I promised myself that if the hitch and the hitters fell, I would fall with them”, says the Professor…is it? – Internet/Disclosure/ND “There are no good people in wars”, laments Rio – Internet/Divulgação/ND “Have you ever been challenged to a duel, professor?” read the promotional caption of inspector Sierra – Internet/Divulgação/ND “You can’t play with our lives like that,” says Denver post – Internet/Disclosure/ND “I’m here for the love of a man about an idea”, rules Palermo – Internet/Divulgação/ND “What do you know that I don’t know?” questions Manila – Internet/Disclosure/ND “If you feel guilty, it’s up to you”, says poster from Bogotá – Internet/Divulgação/ND “I’ve been at war all my life and I want peace”, read the poster from Helsinki – Internet/Publishing/ND The character was also remembered: “By Nairobi” – Internet/Disclosure/ND “For Berlin”, honoring the character who died in the first part of the hitch – Internet/Divulgação/ND “For Moscow”, read the character’s caption – Internet/Disclosure/ND “I can’t imagine what it would be like to live without you Denver, I can’t,” laments Stockholm – Internet/Publishing/ND “I can’t leave anything behind”, featured the poster from Marseille – Internet/Divulgação/ND “The worst thing is not losing your freedom, but your affection”, defends Lisbon – Internet/Divulgação/ND “For Tokyo”: by all indications, the character really left us in the first part of the last season – Internet/Publishing/ND

The path was arduous for the characters. Locked up for the last time inside the Bank of Spain, in an attempt to melt the gold there, the moors will give all their remaining breath to defending the cause. The episodes are now available on the Netflix platform.