La Casa de Papel: the best reactions and memes about the end of the series

ATTENTION! This article contains spoilers for the final part of La Casa de Papel!

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao… This Friday (3/12), fans from all over the world joined the Netflix to watch the last 5 episodes of La Casa de Papel. The famous Spanish series delivered a lot of emotion and adrenaline in its final stretch and we separated some reactions that represent us a lot. Good to warn, once again, that this article contains spoilers.

For starters, the atmosphere was already quite heavy with the members of the heist dealing with the death of Tokyo and there was no way to hold back the tears when Rio said goodbye to her.

THE RIVER SAYING GOODBYE TO TOKYO AND THEIR FLASHBACK, I’M NOT WELL #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/9hT3j8zlOb — Princess || LCDP SPOILERS (@emyexposito) December 3, 2021

“this door will always be open for you” #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/W0ZdqrdFtf — manu LCDP SPOILERS (@luatstay) December 3, 2021

And what about Vitória, the baby of inspector Alicia Sierra, who simply experienced many emotions on her first day of life.

Alicia’s daughter with a day of life living more than I’ve lived my entire life #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/CaXiHhsVvE — Princess || LCDP SPOILERS (@emyexposito) December 3, 2021

And speaking of the inspector, what did you think of this friendship?

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT THIS SCENE HERE! Showing that he knows how to make a quality comedy, we received a lot of fun moments from Pamplona.

Continues after advertising

Focusing on romance, are you going to say that you didn’t love the Professor’s marriage proposal to Raquel/Lisbon?

I imagined it in so many ways, but never like this, AND IT WAS TOO PERFECT, SO THEY ARE😭😭😭 #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/qEbwEqMg29 — stele | LCDP spoilers (@ydemalahostia) December 3, 2021

HERE MY SOUL LEFT THE BODY #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/gXfYpQqyep — stele | LCDP spoilers (@ydemalahostia) December 3, 2021

But there was also this moment here that generated a certain climate, nervous laughter…

Manilla: Stockholm, I need to tell you that I kissed denver THE FACE OF LISBON KKKKK #LCDP5 #LCDPFinal pic.twitter.com/tZxa8hEg6O — paul | LCDP5 SPOILERS (@ghostkilIers) December 3, 2021

While we love all the characters, it’s impossible not to miss those who didn’t make it to the end.

every time nairobi, tokyo and berlin comes up i automatically burst into tears #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/Xg0tS9xLqN —vic. atlantis ☕ (@lmjxmoonlight) December 3, 2021

There was no way not to shiver with the final scenes, right?

THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING LA CASA DE PAPEL, YOU SET THE TIME AND YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/SjVVqSRSOn — Junior || LCDP SPOILERS (@jrescamillx) December 3, 2021

I WILL LIVE HERE FOREVER#LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/9iuKwrbwLA — lcdp rattlesnake spoilers (@saturandofavs) December 3, 2021

And so we say goodbye to this iconic series!

because I want this version of bella ciao in samba school drums now on my spotify #lcdp5 pic.twitter.com/xN5ZwC1kPQ — santorini (@madremiaitzi) December 3, 2021

Let’s miss you! But at least in 2023 the Berlin series is coming, right? Haha ha.