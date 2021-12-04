Landulpho Alves Refinery employees protest against sale to Arab group

The sale was concluded at BRL 10.1 billion, half of the appraised value | Photo: Jussara Peruzzi | Petrobras Agency

This Friday morning, 3rd, oil workers gathered at the entrance of the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in São Francisco do Conde. Employees protested against the sale of the refinery to the Mubadala Capital group, from the United Arab Emirates. The $1.8 billion contract, announced on the 30th, worries employees.

The Union of Oil Workers of Bahia (Sindipetro) predicts that 30% of workers will lose their jobs. According to information from Sindipetro’s communications director, the G1, today, the refinery houses 2,700 workers, 900 of whom are hired through public examinations and 1,800 are outsourced.

“We are against selling because of working conditions. There is no information on how the working relationship will be and there will be a reduction in posts. Many will be suppressed. Above all, the sale was made irregularly because it is being sold for less than half the price that was evaluated by experts in this negotiation”, said Jairo Batista, category leader to the G1 portal during the protest.

RLAM has been operating since 1950 in the metropolitan region of Salvador. The Arab fund created company Acelen, which will be responsible for managing the refinery in Bahia, and will manage 669 kilometers of oil pipelines, according to data supplied by Sindipetro.

Lawsuits are being processed in court, still without judgment. One of them is based on the analysis of the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of Rio de Janeiro, which points out that the sale could create a private regional monopoly. In the case of RLAM, the daily capacity is 377,000 barrels of oil and derivatives.

In the Federal Court of Bahia, according to Sindipetro, the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP), oil workers unions and Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) denounce that the sale was made for half the appraised value, between US$ 3 billion and $4 billion.

“This sales operation is an important milestone for Petrobras and the fuel sector in the country”, declared the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, to IstoÉ Dinheiro, on the 30th.

In a statement, Acelen said that it signed a Service Agreement with Petrobras, with a duration of 15 months, starting on December 1st, in which the state company “will act by supporting Acelen as a refinery operator, while Acelen prepares to take over all operations”.

The company stated that “it values ​​the experience of the refinery’s employees and intends to hire all professionals when this Service Agreement with Petrobras is finalized”.

According to the statement, during this period, Petrobras employees and collaborators will remain working at the refinery.

“Aclen aims to achieve 100% of this capacity and its efficiency, in addition to making investments to modernize the industrial park. With this scenario, the company will potentially be creating new opportunities in the production chain and in the generation of jobs”, the note concludes.



