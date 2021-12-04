Lara freaks out and steals Túlio’s cell phone when she sees ‘dead’ on video; Understand · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will try to rob Túlio (Daniel Dantas) in Um Lugar ao Sol. She will see the image of Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) on the cell phone screen of Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) and will be desperate in the soap opera at nine on Globe. The cook will snatch the appliance from the bad character’s hands and get into the worst mess. She will then explain to the executive that her ex-boyfriend was identical to the man who is said to have called him.

Andréia Horta’s character will continue to investigate what happened to Christian on the night of his supposed death. Hoping to find Renato (Cauã Reymond), she will start selling hot snacks at the door of the Engenhão stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

In scenes that will air from next Wednesday (8) , Lara will find Tulio at the door of the place and will end up seeing when Christian/Renato is appearing on his cell phone screen through a video call. Amidst the euphoria, the faker’s ex-girlfriend will try to get the rogue’s cell phone.

As soon as she snatches the device from the suit, she’ll be picked up by the stadium security guards and eventually thrown out of the venue, shooed away like a dog, before she even finds out who the man was talking to.

However, Túlio will go after the girl some time later, who will reveal that she had an affair with Renato’s twin brother. Suspicious, Ruth’s lover (Pathy Dejesus) will tell the engineer that this story is very strange. He will soon deduce that the change in behavior of the brother-in-law did not exist, but that it is a usurper in place of Barbara’s ex-boyfriend (Alinne Moraes).

Ruth will then rummage through Ravi’s (Juan Paiva) belongings to see if she can find any clues. She will find the photo of the two friends together in front of the orphanage where they grew up. Lovers will locate where the institution is and will travel to Goiânia in search of information.

Afterwards, the “couple” will get the images from the camera of the building where Renato appears next to his twin brother. Tulio and Ruth will verify the time of death of one of the brothers and deduce that Christian assumed the identity of the playboy to say goodbye to the humble life he had. The two enemies will go to war from there.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: