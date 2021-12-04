Large volcano eruption in Indonesia causes panic in Java

A massive volcanic eruption began this Saturday and residents of the Indonesian island of Java flee a vast cloud of ash. It is the second time in months that Mount Semeru has exploded in the region. No casualties have yet been registered and evacuations are ongoing, local authorities said.

semeru hari ini Semoga salute-salute kita selamat semua… pic.twitter.com/T9EjuOqUH9 — Lady Zeebo #HutRIKe76 🇮🇩🇮🇩🇮🇩 (@Lady_Zeebo) December 4, 2021

Witnesses said a heavy shower of volcanic ash from Mount Semeru was blocking the sun in two local districts, turning day to night. The regional airborne volcanic activity monitoring center (VAAC) has issued a warning to airlines of a cloud of ash reaching up to 15,000 meters in altitude or 50,000 feet.

Thoriqul Haq, head of the Lumajang district near Semeru, told media that a road and bridge linking Lumajang to the neighboring town of Malang had been cut. Social media footage showed residents fleeing as a giant ash cloud rose up behind them.

The sound of crying is coming from #Indonesia.🥲 After a fire broke out in the #semeruerupsi Mountains, everyone panicked. Pray for Indonesia 🤲#semeru pic.twitter.com/7cYk4EYpG8 — shahinur (@shahinu_r) December 4, 2021

The high-level eruption at the Semeru volcano, East Java, Indonesia, began around 07:00 UTC (4:00 am this Saturday in Brasília). Aviation color coding has been upgraded to red.

At 9:20 UTC (6:20 GMT), the ash cloud was estimated to rise to 15.2 km (50,000 ft) above sea level, according to the VAAC of Darwin, Australia, responsible for warnings for the pilots of volcanic activity in the region.

“Volcanic ash seen in the latest RGB and visible satellite images moving southwest from the summit. The temperature of -85°C obtained corresponds to 15.2 km (50,000 feet)”, reported the VAAC of Darwin.

Semeru, or Mount Semeru (in Indonesian Gunung Semeru), is an active volcano in East Java, Indonesia. It is located in the subduction zone where the Indo-Australian tectonic plate subducts under the Eurasian plate. It is the highest mountain on the island of Java.

Semeru’s eruptive history is extensive. Since 1818, at least 55 eruptions have been recorded (10 of which resulted in fatalities), consisting of lava flows and pyroclastic flows. All historical eruptions have had a Volcanic Explosive Index (VEI) of 2 or 3. Semeru has been in an almost constant state of eruption from 1967 to the present day.