Larissa Manoela shows her curves when she bathes in the sea in a green bikini

Summer hasn’t even arrived yet and Larissa Manoela has already made the climate heat up on social media! Owner of an extraordinary beauty, the actress is always publishing impressive records in which appears in a bikini having fun on the beach, whether to renew your tan or to take a dip in the sea and cool off.

This even was the case in a recent publication by the artist. In the pictures, Larissa Manoela appears fully enjoying herself on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. Wearing a green bikini, she drew attention with her ripe bosom and that touch of sensuality that always delights her admirers.

In the publication caption, the young woman mentioned how December is her favorite month of the year. In addition to being the period that starts summer in Brazil, it is also the time when she celebrates another year of life. That’s because Larissa turns 21 on the next 28th.

“Welcome to my favorite month, December! Welcome almost 21!”, she wrote. The famous also took the opportunity to celebrate a great brand on their social networks. The young woman already has more than 42 million followers on Instagram. “Welcome new followers, we are 42 MILLION. Many reasons to smile. Almost impossible to choose just one in my favorite place”, she added.

Focused on jobs

Over the years, Larissa Manoela’s love life has always been the subject of the media, mainly because of the countless boyfriends she’s had. Nonetheless, currently she has been showing to be much more focused on her work.

“I’m living in a very private moment, very mine. We have to accept this moment and realize that, perhaps, it is not necessary to have a partner. It’s nice for us to look and ‘wow, I love myself first and I have my priorities’, she said in an interview with Fábia Oliveira, from O Dia.

Then, the artist who will be the protagonist of ‘Além da Ilusão’, the next soap opera of the six on TV Globo, highlighted what is priority in your life.

“I dedicate myself to what is a priority for me: my family and my job. I feel complete and centered on my goals in life that are now my releases: the premiere of a soap opera, an upcoming movie, music… I don’t feel the need to trample this and want to engage in a new relationship. It may come up, but I’m not looking for it”, explained the famous, who also recently released, two new songs.