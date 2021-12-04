Latam resumes flights to Orlando and London, and sells Punta again





LATAM has just resumed operations to Orlando and London with more than 90% of average flight occupancy. With the reopenings, the company will close 2021 with 19 international destinations already re-established on direct flights from Brazil (there were 26 before the Covid-19 pandemic). In addition, it has just resumed sales of airline tickets to Punta del Este, which will be serviced again on January 6, 2022.

The 19 international destinations re-established by LATAM from São Paulo/Guarulhos airport are:

Santiago (16 weekly flights),

lime (12 weekly flights),

Buenos Aires/Airpark (12 weekly flights),

Buenos Aires/Ezeiza (2 weekly flights),

Mendoza (3 weekly flights),

Montevideo (8 weekly flights),

assumption (8 weekly flights),

Bogota (5 weekly flights),

Mexico City (6 weekly flights),

Frankfurt (5 weekly flights),

Paris (5 weekly flights),

Lisbon (6 weekly flights),

Madrid (5 weekly flights),

Barcelona (4 weekly flights),

Milan (3 weekly flights),

London (4 weekly flights),

Miami (7 weekly flights),

New York (7 weekly flights) and

Orlando (3 weekly flights).

In addition, the company has already reactivated the route Rio de Janeiro/Galeão-Santiago (4 weekly flights).





Orlando’s first flight takes off full

With 100% occupancy on its first flight, LATAM returned to operating the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Orlando route on December 1st.

There are 3 flights per week on Boeing 767 aircraft that accommodate 221 passengers (30 in Premium Business and 191 in Economy). From São Paulo, the flight takes off at 12:40 pm (Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) with a scheduled landing in Orlando at 8:05 pm on the same day. In the opposite direction, it takes off at 12:05 am (Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays) with a scheduled landing in São Paulo at 11 am on the same day.

London will be expanded in January

LATAM returned to operating the São Paulo/Guarulhos-London route on December 2nd with Boeing 777 aircraft that accommodate 410 passengers (30 in Premium Business, 50 in Economy+ and 322 in Economy).

During the month of December, there are 4 weekly flights operated on different days each week. As of January 2022, there will be 6 weekly flights with daily departures from São Paulo/Guarulhos (except Mondays) and London (except Tuesdays). The flight takes off from São Paulo at 23:50 with a scheduled landing in London at 14:05 the following day. In the opposite direction, it takes off from London at 8:35 pm with a scheduled landing at 5:20 am the following day.

Punta Del Este back to the network

LATAM resumed sales of airline tickets for the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Punta Del Este route.

The company has not operated the flight since March 2020 and will resume operations on January 6, 2022. The flight will take off from São Paulo at 4:20 pm (Thursday) and at 2:30 pm (Sunday) with scheduled landing at the destination at 6:55 pm ( Thursday) and at 5:05 pm (Sunday). In the opposite direction, it will take off from Punta del Este at 8:15 pm (Thursday) and at 6:00 pm (Sunday) with scheduled landing at the destination at 10:35 pm (Thursday) and 8:20 pm (Sunday).

