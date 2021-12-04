Leaked video reveals news from Chapter 3

Fortnite is getting ready to close out Chapter 2. The final event of the current Battle Royale Season takes place this Saturday (4), but Epic Games may have gone ahead and revealed some details of what’s to come. Check out:

[Chapter 3 Trailer Spoiler] spotted by @cooper17571967, Epic Games has uploaded a new trailer to the official TikTok Account. This trailer is set to be an ad in the future, however it includes spoilers. Watch at your own risk. LINK: https://t.co/qR4WOSR0sJ (image to hide embed) pic.twitter.com/vmSeCxS6fF — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 2, 2021

The above ad video may have been shared by the developer of Fortnite in a TikTok advertising account. The teaser raises the possibility of a return to the game’s original map.

It is also strongly speculated that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be hinting at Fortnite’s future. Currently, the former professional fighter gives life to the character Fundação, leader of the Os Sete organization.

The final event of Chapter 2, titled “The End”, will pit players against the Cube Queen and the corruption of Cubiverse. The incident is scheduled to start on December 4th, from 6 pm (Brasília time).

