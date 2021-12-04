Leaked video reveals news from Chapter 3

December 4, 2021

Fortnite is getting ready to close out Chapter 2. The final event of the current Battle Royale Season takes place this Saturday (4), but Epic Games may have gone ahead and revealed some details of what’s to come. Check out:

The above ad video may have been shared by the developer of Fortnite in a TikTok advertising account. The teaser raises the possibility of a return to the game’s original map.

It is also strongly speculated that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be hinting at Fortnite’s future. Currently, the former professional fighter gives life to the character Fundação, leader of the Os Sete organization.

The final event of Chapter 2, titled “The End”, will pit players against the Cube Queen and the corruption of Cubiverse. The incident is scheduled to start on December 4th, from 6 pm (Brasília time).

