Leandro Hassum responds to Ju Caldas’ criticisms about dwarfism

Leandro Hassum, actor who stars in the film ‘Amor sem Medida’, by Netflix, spoke through his advisor, about the criticism made by actress Juliana Caldas in relation to dwarfism. At the time, the artist who has the genetic condition said that the film has “capacitive and prejudiced” jokes about the subject.

The actor, who in the film plays a 1.36m character, commented on the criticisms made by Juliana and regretted having caused suffering with the comedy. “I’m really sorry, because I never want, through my films and art, to cause pain.”, he began in a note sent to the newspaper O Globo.

“On the contrary, my purpose will always be to have fun, to entertain, as I believe in aggregating humor for the whole family. The film tells a story of love, belonging and inclusion, valuing the abilities of its characters and rejecting any prejudice, of any kind.”, highlighted Leandro.

“We live in a world that is still far from the ideal, but one that has been moving towards not giving space to any kind of prejudice, segregation or exclusion”, added the artist.

“This was the intention, through the lightness of humor, to address the importance of living in a world with more love and respect, where being accepted and loved is independent of physical characteristics. I stay here with my heart hurt for somehow not having transmitted this to Juliana Caldas and more than open to welcoming her with my total affection and respect.”, finished.

Check out Juliana Caldas’s reviews

Through Instagram, Juliana Caldas, who became nationally known for playing Estela, a character abused by her mother, Sophia (Marieta Severo), in the soap opera “O Outros Lado do Paraíso”, on TV Globo, published a video reflecting on the problematic approach to dwarfism in the Netflix film.

“First, because the person who plays the character has dwarfism, the actor doesn’t have dwarfism, which is Leandro Hassum himself. They did computer graphics, they decreased [o Hassum] in computer graphics, stuff like that, to show that he’s short. And after that, most of the movie has totally empowering, totally prejudiced jokes that, man, you can’t accept these days.”, said the actress.

“When we talk about dwarfism, most of the time it’s in this form of joke and it’s totally empowering and prejudiced. Dwarfism is considered a disability. Then you laugh about it, nowadays you can’t accept it anymore”, Juliana lamented. Check out the full video:

