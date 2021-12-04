Lewis Hamilton says he is not comfortable with racing in Saudi Arabia

Lewis Hamilton said he is “not comfortable” racing in Saudi Arabia, where the penultimate race of the 2021 Formula 1 season will take place on Sunday (5th).

“Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn’t say I feel,” the rider told reporters on Thursday.

“But it wasn’t my choice. Our sport chose to be here and, fair or not, I think that while we’re here it’s still important to do some awareness work.”

It is the first time that F1 has had a race in Saudi Arabia. To be held in the port city of Jeddah, on the Red Sea, the Grand Prix is ​​expected to be the fastest street track in the competition’s history, according to the event’s website.

But Saudi Arabia’s record of attacks on human rights has been criticized repeatedly, and activists have accused the country of “sportswashing” – a phenomenon whereby corrupt or autocratic regimes invest in sporting events to cover up its international reputation.

During the Qatar Grand Prix in November, Hamilton wore a helmet bearing the Pride Progress Flag, a redesigned and more inclusive version of the traditional rainbow flag emblazoned with the words “We are together”.

Hamilton will wear the helmet again this weekend in Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is illegal.

“A lot of changes need to happen, and our sport needs to do more,” added Hamilton.

Earlier this year, human rights group Grant Liberty estimated that Saudi Arabia has spent about $1.5 billion on “sports laundering” since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched his “Vision 2030” master plan, which aims to reduce the country’s dependence on oil exports.

The country has spent millions of dollars to host a number of prestigious sporting events, including golf, horse racing, pool and chess tournaments, according to the Grant Liberty 2021 report.

‘Generalized Violations’

Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Saudi Arabia of using this weekend’s Grand Prix to “devert attention from widespread human rights violations” in the country.

“If they do not voice their concerns about the serious abuses committed by Saudi Arabia, Formula 1 and the drivers are at risk of supporting the Saudi government’s costly efforts to mask its image, despite a significant increase in repression over the years” , said Michael Page, HRW’s deputy director for the Middle East, in a statement.

“If the authorities want to be seen differently, they must immediately and unconditionally release all those arrested for peacefully expressing their views, lift travel bans and impose a moratorium on the death penalty,” Amnesty International added in an communicated.

Earlier this year, global F1 racing promotion director Chloe Targett-Adams told CNN that sport could be a “catalyst for change”.

When asked by the CNN how she would respond to F1 by going to the Middle East in light of concerns about human rights and the treatment of women, she said: “We’ve been involved in this from the beginning of the process, because it’s important for us to know that we can work from a in a way that is in line with our values”.

“We have strong assurances about upholding these values ​​and principles in our contracts with racing hosts and destinations, and this is a catalyst for change.”

THE CNN contacted the Saudi Arabian Automobile Federation for a comment.

A Formula 1 spokesman told the CNN that the organization has worked hard to be “a positive force wherever it competes, including economic, social and cultural benefits”.

“We take our human rights responsibilities very seriously and set high ethical standards for counterparts and those in our supply chain who are secured in contracts, and we pay close attention to their adherence,” added the spokesperson.

In a September interview with Amanda Davies, from CNN, Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, president of the Saudi Federation of Automobiles and Motorcycles (SAMF), said he is not worried that politics could overshadow the country’s inaugural F1 event.

“Formula 1 is wise enough to know what’s good for them and their reputation, and if they felt that Saudi Arabia is one of those countries [com reputação ruim], they would never have agreed to come,” he said.

“We want people to come to Saudi Arabia and then see [com] your own eyes and can have your opinion. I respect the opinion of others, but I need to know what it is based on and what the motivation is,” he added.

“Saudi Arabia has changed very positively. And, hopefully, we will also continue to develop and open up and change our country for what is best for our people who live in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Amanda Davies and Sana Noor Haq contributed reporting.

This is a translated story. Click here to read the original text.