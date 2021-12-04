Lidi Lisboa is uncomfortable with Dayane

even outside of The Farm 13, Dayane Mello remains controversial with his comments about the appearance of others. During the interview for the Live of Eliminated, the ex-pean managed to let the interviewers Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie visibly uncomfortable with statements.

During her stay on the reality show, she had already commented on skin colors and also questioned Mileide Mihaile about being born with straight hair, having dark skin. What was not welcomed by the public and by Rico Melquiades, who accused her of being a racist.

During the post-elimination interview, she used a pejorative term to refer to frizzy hair: pixaco. This term has its origins in the expression ‘pixaim’ and which, in most cases, is used to say that hair is ‘bad’ or difficult to be tamed. saccording to the Géledes Institute, for years, this type of expression is used to belittle Afro hair, directly affecting the self-esteem of black people. So it should be avoided.

“What’s wrong with having straight hair? I just wanted to emphasize the different beauty. I was born in Santa Catarina, I was born with pixaco hair that has to be straightened. Just for that,” he says.become the model. Dayane Mello no frizzy hair, just curly hair, but Lidi Lisbon, black and with curly hair, was visibly embarrassed and annoyed with the words of the eliminated and tried to work around the situation: “There are all kinds of hair in the world, thank God”. See the moment:

That #LiveDoDeleted it was an aberration. A show of prejudice from this Dayane. I don't know how Lidi managed to follow through after this comment "I was born there in Santa Catarina and I was born with PIXACO hair that has a job to stay there, straightening I don't know what for work" #The farm pic.twitter.com/jmEDzBZ6vr — Larissa 🛸 (@Lariz3r4) December 4, 2021

