Likely RexPa 762 escalations, arbitration and embezzlement | Sport Para | Online Diary

Remo and Paysandu meet again this Saturday (4), in the decisive RexPa of the Copa Verde. In the first game, a 2-2 draw and everything open to define who will be Vila Nova’s rivals, in the final of the regional competition. The bicolors go in search of the three-time championship in the competition, while the azulinos dream of the unprecedented title.

Both clubs try to ease the failures of the 2021 season. Papão did not rise and Leão fell. Both will compete in the Terceirona in 2022. Despite the regrets, the first match was a game between the rivals, with Lobo being better in the first half and Filho da Glória e do Triunfo in the second part of the match.

Rowing:

This time, the stop will be decided at Baenão Stadium, at 17h, and the Azulinos will have the support of their fans, who even injured with relegation, must run out of tickets to support the team against their biggest rivals. In the last preparatory training session, under the command of Eduardo Baptista, the team members worked on positioning, dead balls and submissions.

Regarding the first game, the Azulino coach will not have his two defensive midfielders, Neto Moura and Anderson Uchôa, and will have to make changes in the middle and in the attack. Lucas Siqueira, recovered from injury, returns to the team and Gedoz should win a spot from Jefferson. Therefore, the likely team should be: Vinicius; Wellington Silva, Fredson, marlon and Igor Fernandes; Pingo, Lucas Siqueira, Felipe Gedoz and Erick Flores; Lucas Tocantins and Neto Pessoa.

Paysandu:

Lobo had a surprising first half last Wednesday (1st), but felt the physical part in the second. The positive highlight was for the front men, mainly Danrlei, who put Fredson and Marlon “in his pocket”. Papão suffers with the breakdown in the squad, but even so he managed to play well against his biggest rival.

It is likely that Paysandu will have changes in the team’s midfield. Packed with base athletes to compose the squad, the Steel Squadron must appear with: Victor Souza; Leandro Silva, Yan, Victor Sallinas and Diego Matos; Bruno Paulista (Ratinho), Jhonnatan and José Aldo; Marlon, Laércio and Danrlei. Papão will have no embezzlement.

Arbitration

The refereeing trio will be all from Goiás. André Luiz de Freitas Castro, 47 years old, will be the main referee of the game. He will be assisted by Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva and Edson Antônio de Sousa. The fourth referee will be Joelson Nazareno Ferreira Cardoso from Pará. André Luiz commanded Remo and Náutico, in the first round of the Brazilian Series B. The game had an error in Timbu’s goal and the match ended 1 to 1.