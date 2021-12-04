Little Lo gives up on flight after being prevented from boarding Rio with ‘motorcycle’ for transportation: ‘I felt humiliated’ | Rio de Janeiro

a digital influencer Lorrane Silva , Little Lo, which has more than four million followers on Instagram, reported on the social network having gone through a humiliating situation when trying to board a flight, this Friday morning (3), from Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo.

“Good morning everyone. Today, December 3rd, International Day of Persons with Disabilities, there’s nothing better than talking about inclusion. I was on my way back to São Paulo. As you know, I was here in Rio de Janeiro, I came to do some work yesterday and today I’m leaving. And I was boarding, going to São Paulo, on the plane, already, from the airline, and they simply said that I could not board because of my scooter, my ‘motinha’ that you know.” , said.

Little Lo was supposed to be on her way to São Paulo at 9:40 am, the time the flight was scheduled to leave from Santos Dummont Airport, in Rio de Janeiro. it might or might not be transported.

With lower limb disabilities, Little Lo uses transport (which is smaller than a wheelchair) to get around. The debate about whether the scooter could be taken or not made the influencer give up on the flight. When he came to Rio with the same airline, Pequena Lo said he had no problems.

“They tried to put thirteen hundred defects in the bike, saying that I couldn’t board because of the gel battery. You know, you guys follow me here, I travel directly, mainly São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Guys, I was very upset . I’m still!”, he vented.

In one of the videos she recorded while she was still at the airport, waiting for a “fit” on an upcoming flight, Little Lo said she felt humiliated by the Azul team. She also said that her mother, who was accompanying her, apologized to all the other passengers on the plane.

“I felt humiliated because there were more than a hundred people on the plane. Me and my mother. My mother got up. I said that I no longer wanted to fly on this plane because the flight was delayed by an hour. It delayed the appointments I had in São Paulo. It delayed more than a hundred people who were there. My mother got up, even feeling offended, going through this ridiculous situation, and apologized to all the people.”

Little Lo also said she left the plane and started crying over the situation.

“I was very upset and I’m still sad. But, for you to see, I still have a voice in Brazil, on my social networks. So, I talk to you, right? I have a good engagement. But now imagine people with disabilities who need to travel, who have a wheelchair and cannot,” he pondered.

“It’s very sad to see that we still go through these situations of humiliation, that we don’t have the right to come and go. Then, I ask myself: do I not have the right to come and go because of the my limitations, or is it due to the unpreparedness of airlines? Because for me this is lack of training,” added the influencer.

In a statement, Azul said that it recognized that “there was an error when requesting the documentation of the battery model of the scooter’s adapted from the customer in question”.