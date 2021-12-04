Little Lô is prevented from boarding a flight in Rio de Janeiro: ‘Humilhação’ | celebrities

Instagram Little Lô is prevented from boarding a flight in Rio Janeiro

Lorrane Silva, known as Little Lô, was prevented from traveling this Friday (3) to São Paulo at the airport in Rio de Janeiro and told the situation on her social networks.

In her Instagram stories, the influencer said that she had to leave the Azul airline’s aircraft due to her scooter. “I was boarding. I was about to go to São Paulo. On the plane, they just started saying that I couldn’t board because of my scooter. the gel. I got off the plane,” he said.

“I gave up on boarding this plane and, worst of all for me, I felt humiliated because there were more than 100 people on the plane. 118 people. My mother and I. My mother got up and I said I didn’t want to fly on this plane anymore because it was late the flight took an hour. It delayed my appointments that I have to do in São Paulo and the more than 100 people who were there,” he explained.

“My mother got up even feeling offended going through this ridiculous situation because it was ridiculous for me and she apologized to all the people who were there. I was very upset. I got off the plane and started crying because I was so sad and still I’m. So you can see that I still have a voice here in Brazil and my social networks. I’ll tell you. I have a good engagement, but now imagine people with disabilities who need to travel and have a scooter, a wheelchair, and not they manage to have the reach of several people to talk about it,” he commented.

“It’s very sad to see that we still go through these humiliating situations that we don’t have the right to come and go. We, people with disabilities. Then I keep asking myself, ‘I wonder if I don’t have the right to come and go for account of my limitations or the unpreparedness of the airlines?’ because for me this is lack of training. Unpreparedness of the entire team. People were super rude to me. My mother trying to talk to the flight attendants, the guys who were there on the team and they ignored us,” he added.

Now imagine the other people with disabilities who need to travel??? We have no right to come and go, for God’s sake people! REVOLTING. This goes for ALL airlines. — Lôzinha (@_pequenalo) December 3, 2021

Finally, she said she went to a waiting room for the next flight after the awkward situation with the airline. On his Twitter, Lo also reported the situation and said he had to climb the plane’s stairs. “And to top it all off, I had to climb stairs because today’s flight was remote. The size of the stairs I had to climb, and now descend because I gave up traveling on that flight. Now imagine other people with disabilities who need to travel? We don’t You have the right to come and go, for God’s sake people! Revolting. That goes for all airlines,” he complained.

And to top it off, I had to climb STAIRS because today’s flight was remote. The size of the stairs I had to climb, and now descend because I gave up traveling on that flight + pic.twitter.com/xmY1fjLJLO — Lôzinha (@_pequenalo) December 3, 2021

In a note to iG Gente, Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras acknowledged the error. “Azul acknowledges that there was an error when requesting the documentation of the battery model of the adapted scooter of the Customer in question. The company apologizes for the inconvenience caused, informs that the Customer was re-accommodated on the next flight and reinforces that it will apply new training to its Crew so that situations like this don’t happen again”, says the note.