Little Lô is prevented from traveling from Rio to São Paulo because of a scooter

the comedian little loto reported, this Friday (03), a very annoying situation. She, who uses a scooter to get around, was prevented from flying with Azul airline because of the vehicle. With destination to São Paulo, the influencer said that it delayed a flight with 118 people because the company did not let it send the scooter.

“I was going to have a flight now and they just delayed the flight 1h because they didn’t want to send my scooter. Delaying a flight with 118 people, due to my motorbike. I am completely shocked at the inconvenience they caused for nothing. I just got off the plane, because I decided that I wouldn’t be going on that flight anymore after this lack of awareness that happened. Now I have to take another flight. Guys, I travel every week and today they messed with my scooter. And to top it off, I had to climb the stairs because today’s flight was remote. The size of the stairs I had to climb and now descend because I gave up traveling on that flight”, he told on Twitter.

To Whom, Azul issued a statement saying that there was a mistake. “Azul acknowledges that there was an error when requesting the documentation for the battery model of the scooter of the customer in question. The company apologizes for the inconvenience caused, informs that the client was re-accommodated on the next flight and reinforces that it will apply new training to its crew so that situations like this do not recur,” they said.

See Lô’s outburst:

There was going to be a flight now, and they just delayed the flight by 1h because they didn’t want to send my scooter. Delaying a flight with 118 people, due to my Motinha. I am completely shocked by the inconvenience caused by NOTHING + — Lôzinha (@_pequenalo) December 3, 2021

