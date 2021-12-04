Little Lo vents and says she was humiliated after boarding a plane: “Ridiculous situation”; watch

Difficult situation… Lorrane Silva, Little Lo, had a long outburst this Friday (3). The influencer reported being humiliated after boarding a plane in Rio de Janeiro. Lorrane, who uses her scooter to get around, also regretted that the episode took place in the middle of “International Day of Persons with Disabilities”.

According to Lo, the flight was delayed only because they didn’t want to send their “motinha”. “I was boarding, inside the airline’s plane, and they just started saying that I couldn’t board because of my scooter, my little moped. They tried to put several defects on account of the gel battery. You know that I travel directly – mainly in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. I’m very upset, I got off the plane and gave up on boarding”, she began.

In addition to going through all this, the influencer regretted having been exposed in such a way. “I felt humiliated because there were 118 people on the plane. Me and my mother. My mother got up and I said I didn’t want to travel on that plane anymore. Because it delayed the flight for an hour, so it delayed my appointments, delayed more than 100 people who were there. My mother got up, even feeling offended and going through this ridiculous situation, she apologized to everyone who was there”, declared.

“I was very upset, I got off the plane, I started crying and I’m very sad”, said. Lorrane mentioned that, as a public person, he can still charge for placements, but he wondered what other people with disabilities also have to go through. “I still have a voice here on my social networks, so I speak, I have good engagement, but now imagine people with disabilities who need to travel with a scooter and can’t have the reach to talk about it? It is very sad to see that we still go through these situations of humiliation, that we no longer have the right to come and go”, he added.

Little Lo claimed that she and her mother would still have been treated rudely: “For me, this is an unpreparedness of the entire team. People were super rude to me. My mother trying to talk to stewardesses, guys on the team, and them ignoring us, saying it was my battery”.

Finally, she was reassigned to another flight from the same company, but she was in doubt: “If they didn’t let me board that airline, are they going to let me travel on another plane but on the same airline? It doesn’t make sense to me that. It had never happened to me that way, of being humiliated and I’m very upset. I feel sad not only for myself, but for other people with disabilities”.

Watch the outburst below:

On Twitter, Lo also lamented the difficulty of accessibility when boarding. “To top it all off, I had to climb STAIRS because today’s flight was remote. The size of the stairs I had to climb, and now descend because I gave up traveling on that flight”, she complained. “Now imagine other people with disabilities who need to travel? We don’t have the right to come and go, for God’s sake, people! REVOLTING. This applies to ALL airlines”, completed.

Now imagine the other people with disabilities who need to travel??? We have no right to come and go, for God’s sake people! REVOLTING. This goes for ALL airlines. — Lôzinha (@_pequenalo) December 3, 2021

The influencer also lamented criticism from netizens to outburst. “And responding to some comments I’ve read: ‘Oh Lo, but you have money, because you didn’t pay to ship, imagine who doesn’t have the conditions.’ And who’s saying that people? I am talking about the RIGHT of the person with a disability. Stop thinking you’re so militating, you’re just blowing a BAG! You say it’s fresh because you don’t PASS for that in your experience. Empathize for at least a few minutes”, Silva reacted.

Stop thinking you’re so militating, you’re just blowing a BAG! You say it’s fresh because you don’t PASS for that in your experience. Empathize for at least a few minutes. — Lôzinha (@_pequenalo) December 3, 2021

Hours later, Pequena Lo returned to social media and confirmed that she had made it to São Paulo. However, she pointed out that the airline had broken its promise to help her with a car as soon as she landed in São Paulo. “Every time I remember what happened today, I’m more shocked, because to top it off, it was the International Day of Struggle for People with Disabilities! It’s too much for me”, she concluded.