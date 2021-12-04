Luísa must give an account of past crime · TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will run the risk of ending up behind bars in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Samuel (Michel Gomes) will be arrested on the day of his wedding to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), as his true identity will be discovered. As a result, the countess of Barral will also be in trouble, as the police will interrogate her to find out if she was the one who forged the enslaved man’s freedom letter in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the next chapters of the plot between Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson, the engineer’s marriage to the doctor will be interrupted by Tonico (Alexandre Nero), who will discover the secret that Samuel so hid from everyone.

“Stop everything! This marriage is a fraud! There is no such thing as Samuel dos Anjos! That black man at the altar is called Jorge! And, besides being a fake, he’s a murderer! My father’s murderer!”

With the confusion, Pilar’s fiance will end up in jail. Afterwards, Luísa will be summoned to testify at the court’s police station.

“Mr. Tonico Rocha, hereafter referred to as a witness, claims to have seen it, at the time of the murder of Colonel Ambrósio [Roberto Bomfim], Samuel dos Anjos, whose real name is Jorge da Silva, with you, in his carriage, heading to Rio de Janeiro. Will you confirm it?”, asked Borges (Danilo Dal Farra). The Countess of Barral will confirm.

“At that moment, the lady presented a letter of freedom saying that Samuel was a former slave who had been freed by his father. It so happens that the accused is not Samuel dos Anjos, but Jorge da Silva. This letter, therefore, is false. The question is: who forged that letter of freedom? It was you,” the policeman will press, which will leave the noblewoman extremely frightened.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

