Luiza Trajano is named one of the 25 most influential women in the world by Financial Times magazine

Businesswoman was the only Brazilian on the list; text highlights social action and trips to listen to employees

Play/Twitter Founder of Magalu is a reference in female entrepreneurship and leadership in social actions



the businesswoman Luiza Trajano was the only Brazilian to appear in the list of the 25 most influential women in the world published this Thursday, 2, by the British newspaper Financial Times. According to a text signed by the president of the publication’s editorial board, Gillian Tett, Trajano should be better known outside Brazil and could be an inspiration for entrepreneurs everywhere. Tett also highlights the trajectory of the businesswoman, who started working in a family shoe store at the age of 17 and turned the business into one of the largest retail chains in the country, and highlights Trajano’s role in social issues, such as the fight for equality gender and race, and the way she works, which includes traveling to shops across the country and learning about employees’ concerns, as well as giving them career advice. In September, Trajano had already appeared on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The list is divided into three categories: “Leaders”, “Heroines” and “Creators”. Trajano is in “Leaders”, alongside Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), and American Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Nancy Pelosi, president of the House of the United States. In “Heroins”, appears Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who leaked internal company documents, and in “Creators” are Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao, and American Shonda Rhimes, screenwriter and producer, and Scarlett Johansson, actress.