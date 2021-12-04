Luiza Trajano is one of the 25 most influential women in the world | From them

Reproduction/Instagram Luiza Trajano, Administrative Advisor at Magazine Luiza

Luiza Trajano, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza, is chosen as one of the 25 most influential women in the world by the Financial Times. She is also the only Brazilian to make the list of the British newspaper – Luiza is also in the “Leaders” category. This is another highlight for the businesswoman, who was also the only Brazilian on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.



According to the publication that elects the 25 most influential women in the world, Luiza does not have the highlight she deserves in terms of global reach. “One of the country’s most notable businesswomen and social leaders, Trajano is an inspiration to entrepreneurs everywhere,” says the newspaper.

Who is Luiza Trajano

Magazine Luiza’s chairman of the board of directors began working at the age of 17 at the family store in Franca, São Paulo. Luiza transformed the company, becoming one of the main retail powers in Latin America.

Journalist Gillian Tett, who profiled Luiza Trajano for the publication, says the businesswoman “deeply believes in the business’ duty to set an example in social issues and has passionately defended gender and race equality – notable in a country with great social inequality and where the business elite is often accused of living in a bubble.”

The list

The list of the most powerful women in the world was compiled by Financial Times journalists from various countries, former women of the year and readers. Among those chosen are athlete Naomi Osaka, writer Sally Rooney, Elisa Loncón Antileo, president of the constituent assembly of Chile, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, political activist from Belarus, Chloé Zhao, Chinese filmmaker and Oscar winner, and actress Scarlett Johansson .