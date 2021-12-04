Madonna attacks 50 Cent after photo comment: ‘Envy’

Singer Madonna, 63, criticized rapper 50 Cent, 46, after he made a sexist comment in sexy photos posted by the star on social media.

“Here’s 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you’ve decided to talk about me like that. I think your new career is getting attention, but trying to humiliate others on social media. The lowest choice you could make as an artist and an adult . You’re just jealous because you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you’re my age!” she said last night.

Madonna shared the images on Instagram and then the platform deleted the post for censorship. The Queen of Pop published them again, however, covering her private parts with emojis.

“I’m posting photos that Instagram took down without warning or notification. The reason they reported it is that a small part of my nipple was exposed. It’s still surprising to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of my body to a woman is shown, except a nipple. As if that were the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a man’s nipple be felt as erotic? And a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere. Thanks for keeping my sanity through four decades of censorship… sexism… ageism and misogyny. Perfectly timed with the lies we were raised to believe about pilgrims dividing the bread peacefully with the Native American Indians when they landed at Plymouth Rock!” she said at the time.

That’s when the rapper manifested:

“Oh my God, this is the funniest f*** I’ve ever seen. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to act like a virgin at 63.”

With the repercussion, 50 Cent apologized via Twitter:

“I must have hurt Madonna’s feelings, she went and dug up an old MTV photo. Okay sorry, I didn’t mean to hurt her feelings. I don’t benefit from it at all, I said what I thought when I saw the photo by ’cause where I’ve seen her before, I hope you’ll accept my apology,” he wrote.