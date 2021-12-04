Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) shares have a recovery day, but they lose 50% this year

Following the stock market’s recovery, the shares of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) have one day high, advancing, each, around 2.5% this Friday afternoon (3).

“Some segments that were heavily depreciated are starting to recover. It happened with the companies of commodities and now it is also coming to domestic consumption companies”, says Carlos Carvalho Junior, CIO of Kínitro Capital

The drop in future interest contracts also help retailers’ recovery. The movement reflects the perception that the rise in interest rates should slow down in the country, which is good for the margins of these companies.

“A lot of people have reduced their retail exposure. What can happen is for investors to re-allocate resources in these companies and provide more liquidity to the companies”, says Angelica Marufuji, Variable Income analyst at Meraki Capital.

In the accumulated result for this year, Magazine Luiza’s shares registered a loss of 72%, while those of Via decreased 50%. It is, therefore, a meltdown of more than half of the market value of both.

In other words, the second half of this year has been a difficult period for retailers as a whole.

Why do Magazine Luiza’s shares fall?

In the case of Magazine Luiza, the situation of the papers worsened even more after the company released its results for the third quarter, on the last 11th of November. Only after the balance sheet, the papers fell 18%. Since then, however, the shares have moved from the level of R$ 13 and started to be traded below R$ 7.

Magazine Luiza’s net income fell 89.5% between July and September this year, to R$ 22.6 million. The company was impacted both by a lower sales volume and by the loss of profitability, with a drop of 2.5 percentage points in the company’s Ebitda margin. Most indicators, including Same Store Sales, performed below market expectations.

At the time of the balance sheet release, XP considered the results to be “mixed”, with solid performance online, but pressured margins – and Magazine Luiza’s highest margin is in the world offline, where the costs are higher and the impacts of the macroeconomy too.

Pietra Guerra, a stock specialist at Clear Corretora, says that there is not a specific problem with the company itself – it is more a matter of sector.

Why do Via’s shares fall?

Thus, like Magazine Luiza, Via’s actions reflect macroeconomic problems. However, the market had a scare when it read the balance sheet lines of the parent company of the Casas Bahia and Ponto chains, due to a net impact of R$ 810 million, due to labor claims.

The content was minimized by the recognition of R$ 254 million in tax credits – which, without these, the expenditure on provisions would have had a negative impact of R$ 1.2 billion. In addition, the company expects more impacts in the fourth quarter, forecasting something between R$ 100 and R$ 200 million.

In this way, even with an evolution in some figures on its balance sheet, with an emphasis on the growth of the marketplace (3P), Via’s result ended up being greatly overshadowed due to provisions for labor claims. The day after the balance sheet, the shares fell 12.5%.

Competitive scenario and more interest

Thus, the drop in the market value of companies during the year is the result of a movement towards selling shares of retailers, especially in the online segment, in which the prospects are not very positive with the resumption of in-person activities.

This movement was accompanied by the prospect of higher interest rates, which affects the company’s business in different ways. In addition to reducing consumption, by making credit more expensive, it also raises companies’ financing costs.

“Given that the industry is highly correlated with the economic landscape (especially interest rates) and consumer confidence, the industry roles have had a challenging dynamic,” says XP’s analysis team.

Analysts say in a report that e-commerce and technology companies suffer the most within coverage, due to greater exposure to long-term value.

Henrique Esteter, investment specialist at InfoMoney, observes that, despite being a large and consolidated company, Magazine Luiza had been growing at a very high pace. This means that the company needs resources to finance its expansion and, with higher interest rates, it becomes more expensive to finance this growth.

It is important to remember that interest rates rose because inflation accelerated and higher prices reduce consumer purchasing power. “Inflation reduces the propensity to consume and has a very significant impact on retailers’ margins. This could be clearly seen in the results.

Remember that Magazine Luiza and Via are in a sector in which competition has been increasingly fierce. This is because retailers of market place are gaining strength, as is the case of Mercado Livre and more recently the Shopee, in addition to the strong presence of the American Amazon in Brazil.

The numbers for Black Friday came in slightly below expectations, with the expectation that the date could improve the performance of retailers.

Now, after GDP retreated 0.1% in the third quarter and new indicators signal a worsening of the economy, the market is already starting to forecast more well-behaved interest rates, predicting that the Central Bank will not make such aggressive adjustments to the Selic rate going forward. .

Shares of retailers have been rising every time DI interest rate contracts retreat. It remains to be seen whether, in the real economy, these companies, including Magazine Luiza and Via, will also benefit from a softer monetary policy.

