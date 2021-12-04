Majority of fans do not agree with box office for President of the Corinthians Council

The transfer of one of Neo Química Arena’s boxes to the president of the Deliberative Council of Corinthians, Alexandre Husni, was disapproved by most of Timão’s fans.

In a poll conducted by my helm last Thursday, 86.5% of internet users who voted disagreed that the president of the club’s Board of Directors has the right to a free space at the Neo Química Arena. Another 13.6% believe that Husni is in his own right. In all, there were 584 votes*.

The vote took place after Alexandre Husni, president of the Board of Directors of Corinthians, said that because he works at the club without pay, he deserves to have benefits. Husni received the box from Duilio Monteiro Alves.

“You accepted being chairman of the board knowing that you are not paid. Do you want a ‘favor’ to make up for it? Get out there, that’s a joke!”, said a fan. “Totally wrong. Everyone who works at the club without pay, is to help the club and knows it from the beginning, if you think it’s bad, don’t work, just like that. You want to help the club, buy the box”, commented another.

The space given to Alexandre Husni is a box with 12 seats. Environments like this are available to Neo Química Arena at all games and have a rental cost, in addition to the value of individual tickets. The value of each entry is usually around R$ 500 reais. Thus, the packed box would earn the club R$ 6 thousand with tickets alone.

*The poll partials were checked at 12:41 pm on December 3, 2021.

