This Friday morning (3), a man died inside TV Globo. The case took place during construction work at the station’s studios, according to columnist Alessandro Lobianco.
According to the website Metrópoles, the victim was 67-year-old João Bernardo Cordeiro de Souza. He worked for the company Saimel, which provides services for Globo.
The man suffered a sudden illness and was rescued immediately by paramedics, but he could not resist.
– Globo is deeply sorry, offers solidarity and accompanies all the assistance given to João Bernardo’s family by the company of which he was an employee – declared Central Globo de Comunicação.
