Man swears at Globo when asked about the Rooster: Car*lho

A man caught a reporter from TV Bahia, a TV Globo affiliate in the state, by surprise, after being asked about the game between Bahia and Atlético-MG, in a match valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian championship, which culminated in the Minas Gerais club’s victory. and, consequently, in the consecration of the team as champion of the dispute in 2021.

On the occasion, the journalist went to show how the search for tickets to watch the game, held last night at Fonte Nova stadium, in Salvador, was going, when she interviewed a man who was talking on the phone.

“Look who’s already waiting to buy [o ingresso]”, began the reporter. “Hello, how are you? Talking to who is at home to buy a ticket for a relative, for whom?” he asked. The respondent replied that he was looking for a ticket for himself and also for his daughter, and stressed that he was a “passionate fan” of Bahia.

However, when asked if Galo could be champion, the Bahian fan was dissatisfied and cursed. “He’s going to be champion there at the car*ll house, not here in Bahia”, he declared.

However, despite the interviewee’s assertion about the impossibility of a victory for the Minas Gerais club in Bahia, Atlético-MG got the better of it, lifted the champion’s cup and sank Bahia even further into the relegation zone.