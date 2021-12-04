Man tries to circumvent anticovid vaccination with silicone arm







A 50-year-old man was denounced in Biella, Italy, for showing up at a vaccination station with a silicone arm to get a health certificate without taking the immunizer.

Although the silicone was very similar to the real human skin, the color and the perception to the touch made Nurse Filippa Bua suspicious when it was time to apply the vaccine. After being discovered, the man still asked the health professional not to report him, but he was unsuccessful.

“The case borders on ridicule were it not for the fact that it is a case of enormous gravity. It is unacceptable, given all the sacrifice that the pandemic is making the population undergo,” said the governor of Piemonte, Alberto Cirio.

The politician congratulated the nurse who did not fall into the subject’s trap, in addition to having thanked the services provided by health professionals throughout the pandemic.

“He was a person like so many others, but he was smiling, which rarely happens lately. I realized immediately that something wasn’t right, I was very shocked. We’re professionals, but something as fanciful as this has never happened to me before.” commented Boo.

Despite not having his name revealed, the man was said to be a health worker, but he was suspended from the service for not having been vaccinated. After the complaint, the local police will investigate the case.