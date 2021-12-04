Man tries to use fake silicone arm to avoid vaccination in Italy

European country will require presentation of a health passport for entry into bars and restaurants from next Monday, 6

EFE/EPA/SANDER KONING Man was denounced to the country’s Public Ministry after trying to escape vaccination



A 50-year-old man was accused of trying to be vaccinated using a fake silicone arm in order to obtain a health passport from Covid-19 in the town of Biella, in the north of the Italy. The information was released by the press of the European country on Friday, 3. According to a complaint made to the police, the individual attended a vaccination center on Thursday, 2. Nurse Filippa Bau, who would apply, noticed that it showed a silicone arm very similar to the skin, which runs from the shoulder to the deltoid muscle, where the injection is given. Initially, the health professional believed that it was an amputated person, who had shown the wrong arm. In order not to put him in an embarrassing situation, the nurse asked him to show the other, as she explained to the Italian newspaper “Corriere della Sera“.

Bau, however, noticed that the man had a silicone arm “exactly like the other”, which made her realize that it was an attempt to defraud the vaccine to be applied to a fake arm. “I realized that the man in front of me was trying to escape the vaccination, using a prosthesis, in which he expected me, without knowing it, to inject the medicine,” explained the nurse. Once discovered, the accused tried to convince the nurse to turn a blind eye and continue with the farce, but she refused and reported the case to superiors. The man ended up admitting that he tried to trick the staff at the vaccination center to get the new Covid-19 passport, which receives people who are vaccinated or who have already overcome the disease. From Monday 6th, the document will be mandatory for citizens and visitors to the country to have access to bars, restaurants, nightclubs and other leisure establishments and public buildings. The man who tried to receive the vaccine in a false arm was reported to the Public Ministry.

*With information from EFE