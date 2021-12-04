Man Uses Fake Arm to Try Vaccine Proof in Italy

A 50-year-old man tried to use a silicone arm to obtain a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 in Biella, Piedmont, northern Italy.

The fraud was detected by a nurse, Filippa Bua, as she was about to administer the vaccine on Thursday. Boo told the CNN who noticed something strange in the arm.

“The skin color was different, much lighter compared to the patient’s hands or face,” she said.

After inspecting the area, the nurse noticed that the arm was a fake, made of silicone.

“At first I felt sorry for the man, thinking he had a prosthesis and wondering if somehow I had forced him to give me the wrong arm,” said Bua. “But then he admitted that he was using the fake arm on purpose to avoid getting the vaccine!”

The revelation generated a series of emotions in Bua, who said he has been a nurse since 1987, and has already administered thousands of doses of vaccines.

“At first I was surprised, then I got angry, I felt professionally offended. He didn’t show respect for our intelligence and our profession,” she said. “I would never have expected such a thing in my life.”

The regional government of Piedmont condemned the man’s attempt to circumvent the system.

“The case could be classified as ‘ridiculous’, but we are talking about a gesture of enormous gravity, unacceptable for the sacrifice that the whole community is paying for the pandemic”, reads a joint statement from the president of the Piedmont region and the health adviser .

In a video, the president of the regional government of Piedmont, Alberto Cirio, went further, saying the incident was “an offense to the region’s health system, which is among the first in Italy in terms of vaccination capacity and booster doses.”

On November 30, Cirio tweeted a map from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention in which Piedmont appears among the few areas in Europe marked in green, meaning the Covid-19 infection rate is below 1%.

Il #Piedmont nel report settimanale dell’ #Ecdc, the European Center for Prevention and Control of Malattie Infettive, if you confer a poche region “#green” pic.twitter.com/0FgFScV1tO — Alberto Cirio (@Alberto_Cirio) November 30, 2021

Biella’s health department filed a complaint with the local prosecutor.

The Italian government last month signed a decree making the Covid-19 “super green pass” mandatory in bars, restaurants, theaters and other indoor entertainment venues.

Under the new measure, only those with complete vaccination or proof of coronavirus recovery are allowed to enter these sites.

The original “green pass”, in effect for indoor facilities and long-distance trains since September 1st, allowed people to have a negative Covid test taken within the previous 48 hours, rather than full vaccination or proof of recovery from illness, to access places of leisure. The green pass still applies to workspaces and has been extended to local public transport.

Protests broke out in several Italian cities in mid-October, when the requirement for all workers in the country to show the green pass issued by the government took effect.

This is a translated text. Click here to read the original.