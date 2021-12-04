Man with cannonball in anus ends up in hospital (with bomb squad)

The Royal Hospital of Gloucestershire, England, received a rather unusual case: a man came to the emergency room with a cannon projectile inserted into his anus. Afraid that the object might explode, the medical team called the bomb squad.

According to the tabloid the sun, the Englishman, who was not identified, said that the 17 centimeter object, lodged in the rectum, was the result of an accident — it would have slipped and fallen on the warhead, which is part of his collection.

The information was confirmed by the British Ministry of Defence, which reported that a team from the Explosive Artillery Disposal Regiment was at the scene, and the police recorded an occurrence “of a patient with ammunition in the rectum”.

The bullet in question was a WWII 57mm projectile, usually fired by anti-tank guns. One of the members of the 11th Explosive Artillery Disposal Regiment in the country explained that it was basically a piece of inert metal, so there was no risk to life. But it was a thick, pointed piece of lead, designed to go through a tank.

Object looked like the one in the photo and was approximately 17 centimeters (Image: Playback/Worthpoint)

Unaware of the ammunition at the time of the service, hospital professionals called the bomb squad as a safety protocol. All recommendations were followed to ensure there was no risk to patients, staff or visitors, clarified a hospital spokesperson.

Carol Cooper, a doctor interviewed by the report, said that the patient could have died if the bullet had pierced his intestine — which was not the case. He has already been discharged from hospital and is expected to fully recover.

Source: BBC, The Sun