Marília Mendonça’s family to restore the diary found in an accident site

the diary of Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash on the 5th, must be restored by an expert. The notebook was found amidst the wreckage of the twin-engine plane, which fell near a waterfall, in Caratinga (MG). The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

“As the diary has deteriorated and was found to be very wet, it is still not possible to say exactly what was there. The family is carrying out this survey in detail”, explained lawyer Maurício Carvalho.

According to the singer’s family, so far, the diary has not been opened by anyone. “We haven’t opened it yet. But there’s definitely a lot there. A lot of personal stuff, and a lot of lyrics. We are preserving this to open at the right time. We don’t know when we’ll have the chest and head to open this notebook”, said João Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça.

“When we do this, I’m sure the first thing we’ll do is publicize if we’re going to record these songs, if we’re going to finish what’s left to finish… I’m sure there’s a lot of good stuff there,” he said. João to the newspaper O Globo.

In addition to Marília Mendonça, her uncle and advisor, Abiceli Silveira Dias Filho, producer Henrique Ribeiro, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana were on the plane.

