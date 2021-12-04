Mario Frias hires a company without employees for a million dollar value

Mario Frias, special secretary for Culture in the Bolsonaro government, hired without a tender a company with no employees and headquartered in a mailbox inside a virtual office.

Construtora Imperial Eireli, from Paraíba, was opened in May 2019 and cost R$3.8 million. It provides conservation and maintenance services for the União building that brings together relics of national cinema in Benfica, in the northern part of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The virtual contractor belongs to Danielle Nunes de Araújo, who received emergency assistance for eight consecutive months. The firm’s specialty is “mail management” for dozens of firms. With information from the Globe.

Company hired by Mario Frias never provided services to the government

According to the Ministry of Economy’s database, Construtora Imperial did not record any employees in its last declaration of the Annual Social Information Report, delivered in 2019, the year in which it was founded. According to the folder, the information must be updated annually.

Construtora Imperial never provided services to the federal government. In addition, the company does not have a website or any electronic means that detail the services it provides.

