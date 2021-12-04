Marta sees tournament as an important step for the new generation: “We won’t always be here” | soccer

We have to know how to help in the best possible way, to control this situation. Sometimes we see that they come in with a will, a desire and forget a little bit to keep the tactical part of the team. But, above all, the most important thing is that they want to learn, they are willing to grow with us, they listen a lot, and we will do everything we can because this is the team’s future. We won’t always be here.” — Marta, captain of the Brazilian team

The Queen and captain of the Selection reminded the importance of having patience and confidence in the learning process of those who are coming to the group and highlights that the Manaus International Tournament served for the public to also get to know the “new faces”.

– I think it was super important, especially for the younger girls, and for the public to start identifying the new faces of the Seleção. We aim for much bigger things, we know that the challenges will always be greater, and it is important for them to experience this here. On FIFA dates it is always important to play games. We will not always have the opportunity to face such qualified teams, but you have seen that there is no longer an easy opponent – he said, when analyzing Chile, which reached the third game with chances to win the title.

2 of 2 Marta participated in two of the three games — Photo: João Normando/FAF Marta participated in two of the three games — Photo: João Normando/FAF

– Today (Wednesday) Chile put us in a very difficult situation in the game, we created chances in the first half but we couldn’t score. Obviously, in the second half, they lowered the pressure a little, which created space, and we managed to score goals and be champions – he evaluated.

Marta also highlighted the moment to return to the Brazilian team to play in Brazil. She joined the team shortly after the debut match, against India, which marked Formiga’s farewell.

– I leave here lighter. I’m not at a very good moment in my personal life, but I think my coming here, being with the national team, with the girls, took the focus off the problems and lightened my heart a little. I leave lighter and happy for having contributed in some way. Now it’s time to plan for the next year, we’ll definitely have some commitment from the national team in January and then we’ll have a super difficult tournament ahead of us – he concluded.