Maurício Souza praises the quality of Flamengo’s goalkeepers and talks about Michael: “Battle all the time”

This Friday night (3), sport and Flamengo tied 1-1 at Arena Pernambuco, for the 35th round of the Brazilian championship. Mengão opened the scoring with Michael, 29 minutes into the first half, and suffered a tie at 5 minutes into the second: Gustavo scored for Leão. The result had no effect on the classification, as Flamengo is guaranteed runner-up , and the Sport is already relegated.

In a post-game press conference, the interim coach Mauricio Souza praised the quality of goalkeeper Hugo Souza, fundamental in the match: “I know Hugo well, we work together at base, in the under-20, we’ve won many titles. He is a goalkeeper with a lot of personality, who has been looking for his space. Of course, every Flamengo player will seek ownership, to be at Flamengo, he has to be able to play”.

He, however, did not fail to mention the quality of the other three goalkeepers of Flamengo, who are Diego Alves, Gabriel Batista and César: “Flamengo is very well served in this position, this is a future problem. What I have to say is that both Diego (Alves) and César and Gabriel (Batista) are beautiful goalkeepers”.

About Michael, Rubro-Negro’s main player in this final stretch, Maurício Souza said the following: “Michael was a player who received a lot of criticism. From the beginning, whenever we talked, I told everyone that Michael, despite being much criticized, never stopped working”.

The coach praised the 19 shirt’s commitment in the matches: “In games, he is a player who works, battles all the time, fulfills his role, helps a lot defensively and offensively. He is a player who battled this space and deserves to live what he is living for all he suffered and all he worked to reach this moment”.