Mauro Cezar hits a foreign coach and favorite quote

Credit: Reproduction

Flamengo has been without a coach since they fired Renato Gaúcho after being runner-up at Libertadores. Several names were speculated to take the job. All are foreigners.

On the program Esporte em Discussão this Friday (3), commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira nailed that the new coach will be someone born outside Brazil.

And it must not be Jorge Jesus. This is because the context does not favor Mister’s return to Flamengo. Jorge Jesus’ current team, Benfica, will have many important players in December.

The Encarnados team can advance to the Round of 16 of the Champions League by eliminating Barcelona. To do so, they need to beat Dynamo Kiev at home.

In addition, it will compete in three national classics. Benfica will face Sporting and, as a result, will play against FC Porto in two different competitions: the Portuguese Championship and the Portuguese Cup.

“Flamengo cannot wait for Jesus to define in January. And he has already told people in Portugal that he does not resign”, observes Mauro Cezar.

The second coach quoted is Marcelo Gallardo. What weighs against Flamengo is the policy of River Plate, the current Argentine professional’s team.

“There is an election for River Plate tomorrow (December 4th). Gallardo is quiet because he doesn’t want to disturb this election. He is very close to the president. After the election, if the situation wins, we will know if he stays”, says Mauro Cezar.

Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news from football, games and other sports

Finally, the journalist cited a possible favorite to be Flamengo’s new coach. “Carvalhal is crazy to come here”, concluded Mauro Cezar.

Read too:

Series A: Mauro Cezar legitimizes Atlético-MG title, and narrator cites Flamengo’s superb title

Flamengo avoided contact with fans when arriving in Rio after runner-up at Libertadores

Bruno Henrique praises fans of Flamengo, Gabigol and Jorge Jesus: “one of the best”

Journalist detonates Sport’s coach for opinion about Renato Gaúcho: “bost*”

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table