Mauro Cezar: The great villains of Flamengo’s fiasco are the leaders – 12/03/2021

Flamengo defines tomorrow who will manage the club for the next three years, with current president Rodolfo Landim running and appointed as the favorite for reelection against the other candidates Marco Aurélio Assef, Ricardo Hinrichsen and Walter Monteiro. Mauro Cezar Pereira draws attention to the silence of the current president days after the loss of Libertadores and warns of the risk that the club may have control of the same group.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #183, the journalist emphasizes the importance of having disputes and points out that, although the administration was good in the financial aspect, it left something to be desired in decisions taken in football.

“Landim didn’t say anything. There’s an election tomorrow and Landim doesn’t give an interview, doesn’t explain what their plans are for football, doesn’t explain anything, and an impressive, sepulchral silence. And it’s very important that the opposition in Flamengo, even not if it wins, let it be voted, I will speak here, by many partners, because Flamengo cannot be in the hands of a group, whatever it may be, even if they were excellence in management”, says Mauro.

“In the democratic environment there has to be some dispute, there has to be someone who contests, at least contests some aspects. So, hopefully the opposition has a reasonable margin of votes so that it does not have control over the councils, which is what it does today it wants the situation, to control all the club’s councils and thus have absolute power. This is not good, especially for a board that has many successes in financial management and that makes mistakes a lot in football due to a self-sufficient posture, which was the which sank Flamengo”, he completes.

Mauro Cezar says that, even more than the players and even Renato Gaúcho, the coach who left the club last Monday (29), the management is to blame for a season in which Rubro-negro failed at the Brasileirão, in the Cup do Brasil and in Libertadores.

“The great villains of Flamengo’s fiasco of the season, for me it’s a fiasco, the managers are first, then Renato, who was invented by them, then the players come, player failure, this is all secondary to me, they they are the guys who leave their fingerprints stuck in the failure of Flamengo in 2021 and that cannot be forgotten”, he says.

“The guy who is a partner and is a fan, think about it, because giving all the power to this group is something very dangerous for Flamengo. What I said earlier about Atlético-MG, which I think is very dangerous for you to stay in their hands of someone for financial reasons, it’s also very dangerous to be in the hands of a group for a political reason, a group that wants to dominate everything and that makes big mistakes, as it did at the beginning, when they hired the wrong coach in the first term, then it appeared Jesus to fix the mistakes they made and now they’ve done something else, hiring the coach who took 5-0”, he concludes.

