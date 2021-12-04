Mayor launches bariatric surgery service at Hospital Santa Isabel

Mayor Cícero Lucena and deputy mayor Leo Bezerra officially launched, this Friday morning (3), the Municipal Service of Bariatric Surgeries. The procedures will be performed at Hospital Santa Isabel (HMSI) and the plan is to see an average of eight patients per month. The first surgery is scheduled for the next 13th.

“This is the rescue of a commitment that this hospital already had in the past, so much so that the first bariatric performed in the country by SUS was carried out here. With the reduction of Covid-19, Santa Isabel returns to its role in the fulfillment of elective surgeries and bariatric surgery is something that involves physical and mental health. We want to take care of people and do it with quality”, highlighted the mayor.

Deputy Mayor Leo Bezerra highlighted the management’s need to rescue programs that worked in the mayor’s previous administrations. “More than advancing, we are having to resume important actions that faded over time, abandoned by other mayors. This is the case of bariatric surgeries, which will change the lives of many people”, he highlighted.

People with grades 2 and 3 obesity, with comorbidities, are able to undergo the procedure; patients with a Body Mass Index (BMI) above 40, regardless of the presence of comorbidities; as well as people with a BMI of 35, with comorbidities.

According to the Ministry of Health, João Pessoa has the highest prevalence of obese people in the Northeast, of which 20% already have an indication for surgery. The municipal secretary of Health, Fábio Rocha, highlighted that the situation is a risk factor for diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular problems, lung and joint diseases.

Four patients are already prepared to undergo the procedure. The HMSI team will be headed by bariatric surgeon Geraldo Camilo Neto. Patients are referred to the hospital to undergo the procedure via regulation from the Family Health Units.

Surgery requires the completion of steps that begin with the diagnosis and indication of the procedure. After inclusion in the program, patients undergo multidisciplinary assessments, carried out by an anesthesiologist, nutritionist, endocrinologist, pulmonologist, followed by a psychologist and social worker.

Together, these professionals assess, prepare and set goals for the patient, who is monitored by the team during surgery and after surgery. Up to one year after the procedure, the patient is monitored by the multidisciplinary team.

Unipê’s dean, Mariana de Brito, participated in the ceremony and made the symbolic delivery of bariatric kits to Mayor Cícero Lucena. Also present at the event were state deputy João Gonçalves, councilors Bruno Farias and Toinho Pé de Aço, executive secretary for Health, Rossana Sá; and the director of HMSI, Adriana Lobão.