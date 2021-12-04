Mayor of Belo Horizonte, Kalil will pay a fine imposed on Atlético-MG per party – 12/03/2021

Atlético-MG held a huge party to celebrate the achievement of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. The club stopped the city between the end of Thursday night and the early hours of Friday. Three electric trios were placed in Praça Sete de Setembro, in the center of Belo Horizonte, so that thousands of athletes could celebrate an achievement that the club had not achieved since 1971.

Alexandre Kalil, then president, and coach Cuca, during training at Atlético-MG in 2013 Image: Bruno Cantini/Atlético-MG

However, Atlético did not have authorization from the Belo Horizonte City Hall to close the intersection of Afonso Pena and Amazonas avenues to promote the event, which had the participation of singers Felipe Hott and Bell Marques. The players also went to the location after they returned from Salvador. As there was no release from the city hall, the club will be fined.

However, even before receiving the notification, Atlético already got rid of the payment. Mayor Alexandre Kalil has already warned that he will take the penalty amount out of his own pocket. “R$3,000 fine is ridiculous. It would be better not to have fined,” said the politician. O UOL Sport he learned that Kalil was so happy with the Rooster’s conquest that he was willing to pay the fine he considered too low. .

Kalil has a historic connection with Atlético. He was the club’s president between 2008 and 2014, so he was the manager when Galo won the 2013 Copa Libertadores and the 2014 Copa do Brasil. as football director and chairman of the deliberative council. But the relationship with the Rooster is much greater, it goes back to the first years of life. Elias Kalil, Alexandre’s father, was also director and president of Atlético.