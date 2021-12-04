Mayor of Rio de Janeiro cancels New Year’s Eve party

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, said this Saturday (4) that the New Year party was canceled on social networks. Through social networks, the mayor explained that the restrictive measure was taken after the uncertainties generated by the new variant of the coronavirus, Ômicron.

According to the mayor, specialists from the municipality’s scientific committee stated that there was no need to cancel the New Year’s Eve. However, Paes decided to accept the decision of the state committee, which took a stand against holding the event.

“We respect science. As there are divergent opinions among scientific committees, we will always stick with the most restrictive. The City Council says it can. The State’s says no. So it can’t. In this way, we are going to cancel the official New Year’s Eve celebration in Rio”, explained the mayor.

I make the decision with sadness, but we cannot organize the celebration without the guarantee of all the health authorities. Unfortunately, we cannot organize a party of this size, in which we have a lot of expenses and logistics involved, without the minimum time for preparation. 2/3 — Eduardo Paes (@eduardopaes) December 4, 2021

Last Thursday (2), the city of São Paulo also decided to cancel the New Year celebrations to avoid the spread of the new variant.

“New Year’s Eve canceled due to the indication of the health surveillance”, said Mayor Ricardo Nunes during a visit to New York.

With this decision, more than half of the country’s capitals (at least 17 out of 27), including Brasília, Recife and Porto Alegre, will not have parties to host 2022.

