Meet Carlos Carvalhal, quoted to take over Flamengo

The name of Carlos Carvalhal, current coach of Braga, is being again quoted to command Flamengo. The Portuguese was also speculated on Rubro-Negro after the return of Jorge Jesus to Benfica. At the time, the coach was in Rio Ave and ended the season in 5th place in the Portuguese Championship.

EXTENDED CURRICULUM

Carvalhal, who is 55 years old, started his professional life as a football coach in 1998 at Espinho, the last club in his career that he served as a player. Since then, 18 works have been developed in Portugal, Greece, Turkey and England.

Despite winning the Portuguese League Cup with Vitória de Setúbal, in 2007/2008, the most recent works with Swansea, Rio Ave and Braga have accredited him to direct Flamengo, which seeks to repeat the success he had by hiring Jorge Jesus .

WHAT CAN YOU ADD?

In an interview with THROW!, André Veloso, journalist of “O Jogo” and “Rádio Onda Viva”, believes that Carlos Carvalhal is able to contribute to Flamengo’s winning titles again. However, he sees with difficulties a significant increase in relation to the work done by Jorge Jesus in Brazil.

– The success that Jorge Jesus achieved at Flamengo is almost unattainable. He can add in relation to the game model, some more variable nuances. I believe that Carvalhal can bet on a formation with three defenders. But I don’t see that he can add much to what Jorge Jesus has already done.

Veloso also pays attention to the teamwork of the Carvalhal technical committee. The Braga commander has assistant João Mário as his right arm and also trusts João Meireles, a physical trainer who could also arrive in Rio de Janeiro.

– It is with João Mário that Carvalhal draws practically all the strategies. Often one works the offense, while the other works the defense. He is a trustworthy and very competent man.

Another aspect discussed in the interview is related to the behavior of the Portuguese coach with the cast. In Brazil, Jorge Jesus managed to dominate the Rubro-Negro group and Carvalhal also has good indicators, but he should not tolerate anyone out of line.

– Carvalhal has always had a good relationship with the players. Anyone who deviates from the behavior he intends to do will have no luck. But both at Rio Ave and Braga, he manages to create a good relationship with the athletes, which is fundamental.

TITLE ABOUT THE MISTER

The 55-year-old commander arrived at Braga in 2020 with the intention of taking a step forward with the club. However, the team remained only in 4th place in the last edition of the Portuguese Championship and in the current campaign occupies the same position, while Porto, Sporting and Benfica fight for the title and, consequently, for a place in the Champions League.

Although I still haven’t been able to make that leap, Carlos Carvalhal managed to lift the title of the Portuguese Cup last season. Braga eliminated Porto in the semifinals and defeated Benfica by Jorge Jesus in the big decision 2-0, in which the Brazilian Lucas Piazon scored one of the goals.

In a recent interview with THROW!, the attacking midfielder, who worked with Carvalhal in Rio Ave and was hired by Braga after the arrival of the coach, he stated that the captain “gives a lot of freedom (to the athletes), plays with the ball and puts pressure on with the high defense”.

Whether Carvalhal will come to Flamengo remains unclear, but Rubro-Negro is looking for an alternative outside Brazil after disputed works by Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho. The recent successes of Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira are reasons for the choice of Portuguese coaches to be looked at with care and attention by those who want to build a champion team again.