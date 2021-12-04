Meet the presidential candidates in the election of Flamengo for the next triennium – Flamengo

About seven thousand Flamengo members can vote to choose the president for the next triennium

By: Letícia Marques

Flamengo drew with Sport, by 1-1, last Friday (03), for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro from Rio quickly turned the key and focused on the presidential election that takes place this Saturday (04), in Gávea, the club’s main headquarters. In all, four slates are running for the position, and Coluna do Fla has separated the details of each one.

The main name is the current president, Rodolfo Landim, representing Chapa Roxa, whose vice president is Rodrigo Dunshee. The competitors are Marco Aurélio Assef, from Chapa Azul, Ricardo Hinrichsen, from Chapa Branca, and Walter Monteiro, from Chapa Ouro. The elected representative will lead the club for the next three years, between 2022 and 2024.

WHITE PLATE: “Flemish without Borders”

President: Ricardo Hinrichsen

The main name on the slate is an administrator, a specialist in sports marketing and has even been vice president and executive director of marketing at Flamengo. In the slate’s Government Plan, four goals are highlighted: expansion of membership; revenue diversification; management professionalization; and strategic focus on seeking investment partnerships. Column of Fla had a chat with Ricardo, to check it out just click here.

GOLD PLATE: “Major Flemish”

President: Walter Monteiro

The candidate for the presidency has a degree in Law and has an active participation in the political life of Flamengo. Walter Monteiro was a member of the finance committees of the Deliberative Council and the Board of Directors of Flamengo. He is even connected to the fans, he was president of Fla-RS for eight years, in addition to having been direct at Fla-Manguaça.

In the slate’s Government Plan, four points are seen as the main ones for the next triennium: Full Opening; Full Citizenship; Full Democracy; and Full Professionalism. Coluna do Fla conducted an interview with Walter Monteiro, and to check it out, just click here.

BLUE PLATE: “Always Flamengo”

President: Marco Aurelio Assef

The main name of the ticket, Marco Aurelio Assef, is considered one of the main criminal and sports lawyers in the country. No wonder he is a consultant member of the National Sports Law Commission of the Federal OAB. In addition, Marco is a member of Flamengo and a member of the Board of Directors, which was also president in 2015. He is the youngest meritorious member of the club.

Marco Aurelio Assef has shared the management’s proposals and, among them, the main one is the extinction of the ‘Football Committee’, the guarantee of improvements to the supporting partners in the purchase of tickets, in addition to the creation of the medical vice-presidency. Column of Fla had a chat with Marco Aurelio Assef, just click here to check it out.

PURPLE PLATE: “UniFla”

President: Rodolfo Landim

This is the current slate that runs the club and is looking for reelection. Rodolfo Landim is an engineer specializing in petroleum and headed BR Distribuidora and launched OGX. In addition, the agent has been a partner at Flamengo since 1972 and held the vice-presidency of Planning and Budget for the 2013/2015 triennium.

Represented by Landim, Chapa Roxa did not provide the Government Plan for the next three years. Amidst this, the situation group, through directors on social networks, has highlighted the achievements of the board since 2018, when it assumed the presidency of Flamengo. It should be noted that the current president was not willing to participate in an interview with Coluna do Fla.