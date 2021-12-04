Mega-Sena 2434 draws BRL 16 million prize this Saturday

Mega-Sena contest 2434 has a prize pool of R$ 16 million and can pay the jackpot today, Saturday (04), to a player. The drawing of the dozens takes place at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, in São Paulo, from 8 pm (Brasilia time).

The event will be broadcast live through Caixa’s YouTube channel and Caixa Lotteries page on Facebook. If you have more than one winning ticket, the amount will be divided equally between the parties.

Find out how much the savings earn

How to bet on Mega-Sena contest 2434?

At lotteries, Caixa Lotteries application or website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br), it is possible to register bets at 7 pm and guarantee at least one chance of winning the jackpot. The games start at R$4.50 and there is no card limit per player, who can choose between 6 and 15 numbers.

The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena 2434 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million. But the modality also awards bets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

How does the pool work?

To have more chances of getting the maximum prize, you can participate in the Mega-Sena contest 2434. To compete, the minimum amount is R$ 10.00 and each share cannot cost less than R$5.00.

The minimum is two odds and the maximum is 100 – depending on the amount of numbers selected on the wheel. The player can select the dozens of the Mega-Sena contest 2434 or ask the lottery attendant to choose the system.

6 numbers, the minimum is two and the maximum is nine shares

7 numbers, minimum of two and maximum of 63 shares

8 to 15 numbers, minimum is two and maximum is 100 shares

Read too:

Mega da Virada 2022: prize is R$ 350 million