Mercado Livre, Americanas and Magalu will have to prove to have the fastest delivery | Economy

Disclosure Mercado Livre claims faster delivery from Brazil, as do Magalu and Americanas

A decision by the Advertising Self-Regulation Council (Conar) last Tuesday will mean that three large online retailers, Magazine Luiza, Mercado Livre and Americanas will have to adjust their advertisements in what they claim to have the fastest delivery in the country.

The process began in June, when Conar analyzed a complaint from Mercado Livre by an advertisement by Americanas on Black Friday 2020 on social networks in which the red company claimed to have the fastest delivery. According to Mercado Livre, the statement did not have “reliable proof”, which could lead the client to mistake. The information was anticipated by the newspaper Valor Econômico.

Along with the process, the Free Market attached a survey in which it would demonstrate that it had the fastest delivery in the country. In defense, Americanas claimed that it is the only company that commits to delivering the products in less than three hours, which would be “an objective and incontrovertible fact”.

The agency’s advisers agreed that Americanas offered the fastest delivery to certain locations in the country at that time and that was all the company could claim.

Both Mercado Livre and Magazine Luiza, which also claimed to have the fastest entry in Brazil, appealed. In last Tuesday’s trial, the requests were denied.

In a statement, Magazine Luiza said that it was authorized by Conar to say that it has the fastest delivery in Brazil as long as it indicates the research methodology that proves the statement, as, he emphasizes, is already a practice of the company.

“Magalu works with a robust survey, which confirms our efficiency and agility in deliveries. The use of the expression Fastest Delivery in Brazil by Magalu, as recognized by Conar, is supported by independent research, updated periodically. This survey considers deadlines for delivery of eight companies in the sector, in 45 cities – between capitals and cities in the interior – and more than 3,500 products from 48 different categories”, says the note.

Also in a statement, Americanas stressed that Conar’s decision involved last year’s Black Friday campaign and that the agency “recognized that Americanas offered the fastest mode of delivery in eligible products and locations”.

Mercado Livre reported that Conar understood that it would be possible for the company to claim to have the “fastest shipping in Brazil”, provided it informs the methodology with “clarity and veracity”.

“This means mentioning the criteria of the independent study carried out by an external consultancy, at the request of Mercado Livre, in August and September 2021,” he said.