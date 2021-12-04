Merkel’s farewell has military honor and playlist chosen by the chancellor

posted on 12/3/2021 06:00



Merkel at the farewell ceremony: 16 years in charge of Germany – (credit: AFP)

Red roses, torches and a military band that played Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen (“You forgot the color film”), the song by German punk singer Nina Hagen, handpicked by the chancellor. The farewell of Mutti (“Mother”) Merkel was marked by sobriety and an effusive speech in favor of democracy. “Our democracy also lives on the fact that wherever violence and hatred are seen as legitimate means of pursuing someone’s interests, our tolerance, as democrats, must find its limit,” said Angela Merkel, upon receiving the highest honor bestowed on a civilian.

She is the third leader in the country to be honored with the ceremony known as the Zapfenstreich. Helmut Kolh (1982-1998) was the first to have this honor, followed by Gerhard Schröder (1998-2005). After performing the Anthem of Germany, the soldiers depart to the sound of drums, saying goodbye to the head of government. A ritual to mark the end of another chapter of history.

In the last public pledge before handing over to Social Democrat Olaf Scholz on Wednesday, Merkel urged the nation to approach life “with a light heart” and be optimistic about the future. “Today I feel, above all, gratitude and humility for the position I have held for so long. I am grateful for the trust received, as trust is the greatest capital of politics,” she commented. “Sixteen years as Chancellor of Germany were filled with events, often quite challenging—politically and as a human being.”

Merkel added that the crises faced by her government showed the importance of international cooperation, while Germany was fighting the difficulties faced by the world. The chancellor stressed that democracy is based “on solidarity, mutual trust, understanding and facts”.