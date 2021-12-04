Messi comments on rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo and gives a sincere answer about being the best in history

Lionel Messi is in dispute with Cristiano Ronaldo for more than a decade for the post of best player of recent times

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two biggest names in recent football history. The rivalry between them over the years motivated them to reach the level they are today and created a debate: the two fight for the post of best player of all time?

For Messi, being the best in history was never a personal goal. The statement was given in an interview with the magazine France Football, that this week awarded the Argentine with its seventh Golden Ball of best player of the season.

“I never said I’m the best in history, I don’t even try to have this idea. For me, being considered one of the best is more than enough,” said the star.

“It’s something that doesn’t interest me, it doesn’t change whether I’m considered the best or not. And I never wanted to be“, said the completed the 30 shirt of the PSG.

About the rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he fought epic battles in the times of Barcelona and Real Madrid, Messi was just praise for his partner, who just passed the 800-goal mark in his career.

“I always wanted to outdo myself and not look at what others were doing. With Cristiano, I kept a competition for years in the same league. It’s been wonderful and has helped us grow in our careers. But without looking at each other.” .