MG rules out omicron variant of coronavirus in patient hospitalized in Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

The State Health Department of Minas Gerais (SES-MG) ruled out the suspicion of infection by the omicron variant in a patient hospitalized in Belo Horizonte who passed through the Republic of Congo and tested positive for Covid-19.

“The State Department of Health of Minas Gerais (SES-MG) informs that the genetic sequencing test carried out by the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed) discards the suspicion of infection by omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529 ) in the sample sent for analysis on 11/29/2021, from a patient with a positive test for covid-19,” the note said.

SES-MG also said that there are no other suspected cases of omicron variant under investigation in the state..

Patient was not vaccinated

The patient, a 33-year-old woman who came from the Republic of Congo on November 17th, was admitted on November 29th at Hospital Eduardo de Menezes. According to SES, she has “good progress in her health status”.

The patient left Africa, passed through Turkey, landed in São Paulo on the 20th and, on the same date, arrived in the capital of Minas Gerais.

The Republic of Congo is not among the African countries with travel restrictions to Brazil.

The woman began to have symptoms of Covid-19 on November 22 and sought care at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Hospital Odilon Behrens on the 28th.

According to the Municipal Health Department of Belo Horizonte, the woman denied having been vaccinated against Covid-19 and said he had tested for detection before boarding the Republic of Congo, but the result was negative.

According to SES-MG, the sanitary barrier protocols at airports are established by the Ministry of Health. The secretariat said that it monitors all patients coming from other countries. In case of symptoms or positive test for Covid-19, the traveler must receive assistance at the airport itself and be oriented about isolation measures.

Last Saturday (27), the federal government published an ordinance that temporarily prohibits flights to Brazil that originate or pass through six African countries in the last 14 days: South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

