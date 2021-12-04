Michelle Bolsonaro celebrates André Mendonça’s approval by leaps and bounds

posted on 12/4/2021 11:46 AM / updated on 12/4/2021 11:49 AM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

After the former Federal Attorney General André Mendonça was approved by the Federal Senate for the position of Minister of the Federal Supreme Court, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro celebrated, in leaps, the approval of Mendonça, who received 47 votes in favor and 32 against, confirming the majority to assume the seat left by Minister Marco Aurélio de Mello, on July 12th.

Michelle’s celebration was filmed and the video went viral on social media. In it, the first lady jumps, hugs Mendonça and thanks God for the approval of the former attorney general of the Union. “Thank you for hearing our prayer, Lord,” Michelle said.

Michelle Bolsonaro thus celebrated the approval of the Terrible Evangelical pic.twitter.com/fSuAfXRjfI — JaIrme’s Elections Race (@jairmearrependi) December 4, 2021

On social media, Michelle also posted photos of the moment of approval of the new STF minister. “André Mendonça, our brother in Christ and now Minister of the Superior Federal Court. Our God is just and faithful, he fulfilled what he promised”, he posted. The first lady asked Mendonça to be “strong and courageous”.

The Minister of Human Rights, Damares Alves, was also in the Senate on Wednesday night (1/12), when the Senate approved the nomination of André Mendonça.

The former attorney general of the Union was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro and has been waiting for nearly five months for approval. Earlier in the poll, he received 18 votes in favor and 9 against.