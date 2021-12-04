Mileide declares Arcrebian as target in game

Mileide Mihaile, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), declared war on Arcrebiano during the recording of “Hora do Faro” today. The influencer was moved when making a speech and announced the removal of the ex-BBB, her ally until then and with whom she had “made peace” after not saving the “one left” in the tenth farm.

“I get really upset with myself when I let my guard down at this point in my life and the game for someone who is actually 100% playing with others. I’ll put it in Bil because of my disappointment. he hides the worst version of him in here because he even uses his friends, anyone, I think, to get a step above what he wants to show himself here and gain advantages,” began the girl, who added:

So, I’m feeling like this, a stepping stone for him throughout this period, for him to get here and say that I’m contradictory, that it inspires distrust. I’m very upset, hurt and you can be sure that from today onwards, he will be just a competitor like everyone else. I did it, it’s like I just got into this reality show and we’re going to play each other as much as we can now. Mileide Mihaile

Arcrebian, then, countered. “But the funny thing is, she can be disappointed in me and I can’t be disappointed in her?”, he snapped.

“But you might be disappointed, I’m not saying anything you can or can’t. I’m talking about me and about you. You’ve just hooked a person I wouldn’t like, leave Sthe”, said Mileide and the pawn continued:

I don’t have amnesia, so that’s it! I gave you the nameplate for that very reason. You are disappointed in me and I in you. Why do you always have to own reason? Why do you have to be disappointed in people and I can’t be with you? arcrebian

Mileide continued showing his point:

I just don’t agree, I have the right to agree that I’m not a contradictory person. Everything I said today, you will see that I will sustain it until the end, this is not to be contradictory. Why are you getting into this? I am respecting her, her space. I’ve been saying this since the first day she was disappointed in me, at night actually, and she knows it. Now, if you want to play a little game to also make her worse, then you go there and talk. Stop it, Bil, what an ugly thing. Mileide Mihaile

“Exactly, but it’s my opinion. Let’s go, daughter, let’s go. I don’t want to play games, no. So hold on, Mileide. What an ugly thing are the attitudes you’re having here,” fired Arcrebiano.

“So he mentions attitudes! He doesn’t talk about attitudes, he talks so much about attitudes, Faro and he doesn’t say one. Oh, my God. I’m disappointed in myself”, concluded Mileide.

