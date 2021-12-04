Mileide Mihaile asks Solange Gomes not to talk about Wesley Safadão

After a long and thunderous discussion, Mileide Mihaile proposed a peace treaty with Solange Gomes in The Farm 13: The two fight, but not to mention each other’s past.

“Sun, can I ask you something then, since you’re asking not to talk about the bathtub? So, we can fight, fight, do everything, but we don’t talk about the father [Wesley Safadão] of my son [Yudhy], Can it be?”, asked the digital influencer. “All right”, agreed the writer.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“That’s all I ask you, you can tell me everything about me, but don’t talk about my son’s father, okay?”, repeated the businesswoman. “I just said one thing…”, she tried to defend herself from Rio, but the woman from Maranhão continued: “I never talked about your past, I never talked about your history, I never talked about you outside, don’t talk about my son’s father”.

“I only said it for a reason, there was a reason”, tried to explain herself to the ex-stage assistant who was once again interrupted by the dancer: “There is no single reason”. Aline Mineiro opined: “No, Sol, a deal is a deal”. Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife agreed: “A deal is a deal, I will never talk about your past”.

The internet professional guaranteed that she will not bring issues from Solange’s past: “I’ll respect your story until the end, bathroom or shower, it doesn’t matter, I won’t talk”. The columnist for the Observatório dos Famousos argued: “I only said, because you said: ‘I’m not going to stay here fighting over R$20,000”. “I’m not really going”, affirmed Mileide.

The complete coverage of A Fazenda 13, you can follow on the TV Observatory!