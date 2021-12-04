Miss contest is suspended after candidate disappears

RIO – The Miss Teen São Paulo contest, which would take place this Saturday and Sunday, was canceled after the disappearance of 17-year-old Yasmin Pesinato, who would be one of the contestants. She left home this Thursday, in the Perdizes region, in São Paulo, to buy bikinis and did not return. The family called the police and resorted to social media to ask for help in the searches.

The organizer of the event, Kabeto Producer, informed in an official note that the contest has been suspended until the young woman is found, and that all participants have been heard.

– There is no climate to hold a competition knowing that one of the candidates is missing. As soon as the competitors’ mothers learned of what had happened, they sympathized with Yasmin’s mother and mobilized to help with the searches and unanimously agreed to suspend the event. We are all very apprehensive and we want her to be found as soon as possible – he informed GLOBO.

Below is the official notice published on the contest page:

Official note was published on the Instagram page of the Miss Teen São Paulo Contest informing the suspension of the event Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

The Civil Police of São Paulo is investigating the case. Until the last update of this article, Yasmin Pesinato Benedetti was not found. The young woman left home this Thursday morning and did not return to the apartment where she lives with her family, in Barra Funda, in the West Zone of São Paulo. The family members released a video recorded by the building’s cameras that show the teenager leaving the place, which is being analyzed by the investigation.

Since she was going by bus to buy a bathing suit in Lapa, in the same region, she also did not make contact with her relatives anymore, nor did she answer the phone calls made on her cell phone. She had told the family that she was going to buy a bikini to participate in a new beauty contest, which would take place this coming weekend.

Yasmin represents the city of São Paulo in the state stage of the beauty contest, in which girls aged between 14 and 18 participate.

Anyone who has information that could lead the police to locate the student can call 181 on the Hotline. No need to identify yourself. The complaint will be forwarded to the police investigation.

Yasmin Benedetti’s family published a photo and asked the networks to try to locate the teenager Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

The Civil Police informed GLOBO that upon learning of the facts by the family, it provided the record of the occurrence, made by the 23rd Police District, and began systemic searches and field work to locate the young woman.

The case was referred to the 7th PD, responsible for the area, who must listen to the teenager’s mother to obtain more details about the disappearance. The DHPP’s Missing Persons Police Station is also investigating the case. The teams work together to identify witnesses who can help clarify the facts.