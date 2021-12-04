Miss SP teen who disappeared on beauty pageant eve is found in RS, says family | São Paulo

The teen miss from the city of São Paulo who was missing on the eve of participating in a beauty contest was found this Friday night (3) in Rio Grande do Sul. The information was confirmed this Saturday (4) to g1 by the family of Yasmin Pesinato Benedetti. The 17-year-old student had disappeared last Thursday (2) without giving an explanation. And as she was incommunicado, the Civil Police began to be sought after.

Brazil registers 8 disappearances per hour in the last 10 years, says unpublished study

Cruz Vermelha asks Brazil to create a reference center for families of missing persons

According to relatives, Yasmin traveled alone for 15 hours on a bus to the southern city of Passo Fundo, which is close to the municipality of Marau, where her father lives. She decided to visit him, but had not communicated this to her mother, with whom she lives in São Paulo. Her parents are separated. Until the last update of this article, the teenager was with her father. He didn’t know about his daughter’s trip, according to the girl’s family, but he would be with her. The Rio Grande do Sul police would be notified since there is an investigation by the São Paulo police to look for the teenager.

Yasmin had told her mother, the educator Agatha Marion Pesinato, 37, who was going to buy a bikini at a store in the city of São Paulo to participate in the state stage of Miss Teen São Paulo. The contest was scheduled to take place this weekend, but he did not return home and was left without news or phone calls from the family.

The Civil Police of São Paulo was contacted and proceeded to investigate Yasmin’s disappearance. Video recorded by security cameras shows the girl leaving the building where she lives with her family, in Barra Funda, West Zone of São Paulo. She left around 10am on Thursday. (see below).

Video shows Miss leaving building to buy a bikini that she would wear in a contest in SP

She had told her mother that she would walk to a store in Lapa, in the same region, to buy her bathing suit, but she would not have gone there. According to Yasmin’s relatives, he called Agatha around 10 pm on Friday after the repercussions of the case surrounding her disappearance. The two talked, but the reason for the girl’s disappearance had not yet been released until the last update of this article. It was also not explained why Yasmin traveled to another state without informing the family.

The maternal family had gone to the police in São Paulo to ask them to find Yasmin. And he had also publicized the girl’s disappearance on social media, in addition to talking to the press about the case.

The organizers of Miss Teen São Paulo warned the press this Friday that the contest had been suspended for an indefinite period due to the disappearance of Yasmin, who is one of the candidates.

Since she had told her family that she was going to walk to buy the bikini, Yasmin has not made further contact with her relatives or answered phone calls. According to them, she would not even have gone to the store, which is approximately 1.5 km from where she lives. The girl was reportedly seen by classmates on Thursday afternoon in front of the school where she attended high school, in Paulista Avenue, in downtown São Paulo.

2 of 0 Yasmin Benedetti’s family published photo and request on the networks to try to locate the teenager — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Yasmin Benedetti’s family published a photo and a request on the networks to try to locate the teenager — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Yasmin’s case was initially registered as “disappearance of a person” in the 23rd Police District (DP), in Perdizes, in the West Zone. According to Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), the investigation is carried out by the 7th DP, Lapa, and also by a specialized team from the missing police station State Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP). With Yasmin’s location, the folder will have to record that the miss was found.

“There are no words to say to such happiness and change that becoming a miss brought me, gave me a new direction, a new love without explanation, I created more responsibility and attitude for myself and for myself, i want to stay in this world for a long time, for that I’ll have to try harder and harder but that’s about it!”, Yasmin even posted, in September, on her page on Instagram, about the thrill of being miss.